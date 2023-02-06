Ariana Grande Holds Hands With Husband Dalton Gomez On Rare Public Outing: Photos

Ariana Grande took a break from filming 'Wicked' in London and indulged in some crepes with her husband, Dalton Gomez.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 6, 2023 11:38AM EST
Ariana Grande
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande was seen on the set of her new movie 'Wicked' for the first time in London alongside her husband Dalton Gomez. The singer, 29, cut a casual figure as she was seen departing the set and climbing into a waiting car after a day of filming the upcoming stage adaptation. Ariana is taking on the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. The hitmaker donned a pink turtle neck top for the day which she paired with a matching woolly handbag, which her new husband could be seen carrying for her. Ariana wore her locks in her trademark ponytail, also sporting a white mini skirt and was wrapped up in a brown coat. The two could also be seen wearing matching pink facemasks as they walked around the studios. Dalton, 27, cut a casual figure in a brown T-shirt and black trousers along with a matching cap. Ariana is reportedly set to rent a mammoth eight-figure mega mansion in London while she is in the UK working on Wicked. 27 Sep 2022 Pictured: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902079_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez indulge in Crepes from the famous La Creperie de Hampstead. The pint-sized pop star who is in the capital filming Wicked parts 1 & 2 looked adorable in an oversized coat, platform trainers, and a pink face mask that she removed to take some selfies near the popular stand that serves sweet and savoury french crêpes and has been a Hampstead favorite for many years. 23 Jan 2023 Pictured: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA939190_041.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez indulge in Crepes from the famous La Creperie de Hampstead. The pint-sized pop star who is in the capital filming Wicked parts 1 & 2 looked adorable in an oversized coat, platform trainers, and a pink face mask that she removed to take some selfies near the popular stand that serves sweet and savoury french crêpes and has been a Hampstead favorite for many years. 23 Jan 2023 Pictured: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA939190_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez made a rare public appearance together back on January 23. The pop star, 29, and the real estate broker, 27, visited London’s famous crepes restaurant, La Creperie de Hampstead, for a delicious mid-day snack. Ariana, who is in London filming the two-part Wicked movie, held her husband’s hand as the lovebirds enjoyed some quality time together.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez in London on January 23 (Photo: MEGA)

Ariana wore an oversized coat, platform trainers, and a pink face mask that she removed to take some selfies near the crepe stand. She used a black scrunchie to hold up her blonde hair that she dyed to play Glinda the Good Witch in the film. Meanwhile, Dalton wore a black North Face jacket over a green sweater and a pair of dark jeans. He also sported a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez visit a crepes stand in London on January 23 (Photo: MEGA)

Ariana is starring opposite Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming cinematic adaption of Wicked, which started production in the U.K. last year.  The “Thank U Next” singer and her husband moved to London so that she can film the project, which will be released in two parts. Wicked: Part One comes out December 25, 2024 and Wicked: Part Two comes out exactly a year later.

Ariana’s been seen with Dalton a few times on breaks from Wicked rehearsals. Last September, Ariana left the set and met up with Dalton, who was sweetly waiting for her with an idling car. Before they moved to London, Ariana and Dalton celebrated their first wedding anniversary in May 2022. The couple wed in a secret ceremony at Ari’s Montecito, California home after a short engagement.

Since tying the knot, Ariana and Dalton have kept their romance out of the spotlight, save for the rare public outings. Ari’s now focused on Wicked, and thankfully she has Dalton as a major support system during this dream-come true experience.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad