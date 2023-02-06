Ariana Grande Holds Hands With Husband Dalton Gomez On Rare Public Outing: Photos

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez made a rare public appearance together back on January 23. The pop star, 29, and the real estate broker, 27, visited London’s famous crepes restaurant, La Creperie de Hampstead, for a delicious mid-day snack. Ariana, who is in London filming the two-part Wicked movie, held her husband’s hand as the lovebirds enjoyed some quality time together.

Ariana wore an oversized coat, platform trainers, and a pink face mask that she removed to take some selfies near the crepe stand. She used a black scrunchie to hold up her blonde hair that she dyed to play Glinda the Good Witch in the film. Meanwhile, Dalton wore a black North Face jacket over a green sweater and a pair of dark jeans. He also sported a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

Ariana is starring opposite Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming cinematic adaption of Wicked, which started production in the U.K. last year. The “Thank U Next” singer and her husband moved to London so that she can film the project, which will be released in two parts. Wicked: Part One comes out December 25, 2024 and Wicked: Part Two comes out exactly a year later.

Ariana’s been seen with Dalton a few times on breaks from Wicked rehearsals. Last September, Ariana left the set and met up with Dalton, who was sweetly waiting for her with an idling car. Before they moved to London, Ariana and Dalton celebrated their first wedding anniversary in May 2022. The couple wed in a secret ceremony at Ari’s Montecito, California home after a short engagement.

Since tying the knot, Ariana and Dalton have kept their romance out of the spotlight, save for the rare public outings. Ari’s now focused on Wicked, and thankfully she has Dalton as a major support system during this dream-come true experience.