Ariana Grande Debuts Blonde, Glinda Makeover For ‘Wicked’ Movie: Before & After Photos

“You like my hair?” Yes! Ariana Grande showed off her new bleach-blonde hair that she’ll rock as Glinda, The Good Witch, in the upcoming film adaptation of the hit Broadway show Wicked. The singer, 29, debuted the fresh look in an Instagram post, where she was showing off a new pair of pearl earrings. Ariana looked totally gorgeous in the profile shot.

Ariana has never been shy about changing up her hair, and the new look is perfect for the upcoming movie. Fans of the Broadway show (or even the original Wizard of Oz film) should instantly know that the blonde is perfect for Glinda, who sings one of the show’s most beloved tunes “Popular.”

It’s not the first time that Ariana has gone blonde. She’s brightened her hair on a number of occasions, but her hair is naturally dark brown and curly, as she showed off in a recent Instagram post in August. She’s also experimented with different colors over the years, like when she dyed her hair red during her time starring on the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious.

The “Thank U Next” popstar seems like she’s been having a blast bringing the Broadway classic to the big screen! She was spotted on set with her husband Dalton Gomez in London back in September. Aside from making the movie, it seems like she’s been having a lot of fun with her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba (also known as “The Wicked Witch of the West” for fans of the original Oz book and movie). The two ladies shared a selfie together, seemingly taken in a rehearsal space earlier in October.

Wicked, which is an adaptation of the books by Gregory Maguire, has been running on Broadway since 2003, and the first part of the film adaptation is expected to hit theaters in 2024, with the second part dropping in 2025. The movie will also star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. The roles of Glinda and Elphaba were originated by Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, respectively.