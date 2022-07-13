Rihanna Makes Surprise Appearance At London Art Gallery 2 Months After Giving Birth

New mom Rihanna, 34, stunned patrons at a London art gallery by simply showing up for a surprise appearance on the evening of Tuesday, July 12! She looked gorgeous at the Mexican Geniuses Exhibition at Dock X in Canada Water, wearing a conservative black top with lace sleeves, black pants, and white sneakers. Rihanna wore her hair down in wavy curls for a casually beautiful vibe and rocked a statement medallion around her neck. The “Umbrella” singer paused to pose for two laid back pics on a wrought iron park bench while at the gallery–she’s reportedly in London to support A$AP Rocky, 33, who performed at Wireless Festival over the weekend.

“We found love in an artsy place,” Fever UK, who posted the pics on Wednesday June 13, captioned the two photos. “Last night, @badgalriri visited @themexicangeniuses exhibition in #London and she met (virtually, at least) one of her idols, #FridaKahlo. We are SCREAMING INTERNALLY.” Rihanna’s solo visit wasn’t lost on the account’s followers, who lost their minds, as well. “I’m crying,” wrote one follower, while another reacted with, “no words.” Yet another commented, “you have to be joking,” alongside a row of fire emojis.

While the “Love The Way You Lie” singer seems to be ready to get back to normal life, a source told HollywoodLife recently that she still isn’t prepared to introduce her 2-month-old baby boy to public life. “Rihanna is not quite ready to debut her baby to the world just yet,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY earlier in July. The source added that she is “extremely protective” of the infant, who was born May 13. “He’s still very young and she’s still managing the transition to motherhood,” they noted.

View Related Gallery Rihanna's Sexiest Outfits Of All Time: Photos Of The Fenty Mogul's Best Looks Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna One Year Anniversary Celebration, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2018 Rihanna is seen leaving The Nice Guy after attending a friends birthday party in Los Angeles Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5303127 110422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

The source explained why the Fenty Beauty maven is taking this time with her baby so seriously. “With a few exceptions, Rihanna hasn’t been the type to share much of her personal life on social media,” the source continued. “She is learning and taking each day as it comes but is devoted to being the best mom she can be. This is the most important time of her life and she’s taking it very seriously.”