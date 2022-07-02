Rihanna Glows In 1st Fenty Beauty Campaign Since Giving Birth: Watch

Rihanna is now promoting her makeup and skincare line, Fenty Beauty, as a new mother! In a Youtube video posted on Friday, July 1, 2022, the “Umbrella” singer showed off a new, limited edition summer lip gloss. In the cheeky clip, the 34-year-old wore her hair in a series of cute space buns and braids while she applied a gloss cream bomb in the color “Peach Pout” to her lips. She then struck a series of poses while smiling at the camera, while a track with heavy bass played in the background.

This appearance came shortly after the beauty mogul gave birth for the first time! Rihanna welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky in May. Rihanna and the rapper got together in 2020 after a longterm friendship. In January 2021, the couple announced that Rihanna was expecting by posting photos of a maternity photoshoot while they were outdoors in New York City.

According to an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE that spoke to HollywoodLife, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been more in love than ever following the arrival of their son, and that ASAP has seriously stepped up when it comes to being a father. “Rihanna has seen whole different side of Rocky that she’s never known. She’s fallen even more in love with him since they welcomed their son into this world and she cherishes every moment of seeing Rocky and their son bonding,” the insider commented.

“Rihanna knows how close Rocky is with his nieces and nephews and so she was able to get a glimpse into what parenthood would be like with him, but it was never as perfect as things are now. Rocky hasn’t left Rihanna’s side once and he helps care for their son any way he can,” they added.

Another EXCLUSIVE SOURCE backed up these claims to HollywoodLife in May 2022, praising ASAP’s paternal instincts. “Rocky’s been everything. She’s told her friends that she can’t imagine doing this with anyone but him by his side, he’s just so supportive and loving. Seeing him hold their son make her love him in a whole new way,” they stated.