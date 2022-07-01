Rihanna Seen At ASAP Rocky Show In First Official Outing Since Giving Birth: Watch

Rihanna has made her first official public appearance since giving birth to her son! The 34-year-old singer and entrepreneur traveled to England to see her beau and father to her newborn, ASAP Rocky, perform at the Wireless Fest in London on July 1. The “Work” singer was videotaped by a fan being escorted by security behind barricades holding back what looked like thousands of screaming concertgoers. She dressed in an all-black ensemble consisting of leggings and an oversized black puffy jacket. Her long hair was straightened and parted down the middle, and she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a thick chain necklace.

Rihanna spotted out for the first time since giving birth in May at Wireless Fest in London. A$AP Rocky is headlining.

pic.twitter.com/6SjjuOrrMf — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 1, 2022

While there was no sighting of Rihanna’s son, who was born in May, he was spotted leaving the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles with his mother on June 30 in the middle of the night. Several members of the Fenty Beauty founder’s entourage loaded multiple vehicles full of her belongings into a private jet plane and then brought her baby on board. Rihanna followed once the plane had been loaded and was ready for takeoff. Rihanna was previously spotted just days after she welcomed her little one into the world, but it was no public debut like the festival.

As noted above, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their child on May 13 in Los Angeles, Calif. Nothing else is known about the birth as of this writing, as Rihanna is protecting the privacy of her son and her family fiercely. Rihanna and the “D.M.B.” rapper announced their pregnancy on Jan. 31 after they publicly displayed her growing baby bump as they strolled through New York City together. The “Stay” singer set the precedent for her pregnancy by dressing to the nines in low-rise jeans and a pink coat that was only buttoned at the top to show off her belly. She accessorized with layers of gorgeous jewels, making quite the stylish statement.

For the next couple of months, Rihanna showed off her gorgeous baby belly with her bold and beautiful maternity fashion choices, such as crop tops, skin-tight dresses, and even lingerie. “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,’” Rihanna told Vogue for her May cover shoot. “I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” she added.

And now that she’s been spotted postpartum, it’s clear she’s still bringing stunning styles to the table.