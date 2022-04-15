Pregnant Britney Spears Channels Rihanna’s Sexy Maternity Wear In Sheer Dress: Photos

Britney Spears, 40, is bringing sexy back in her newest pregnancy look — and it is giving us at HollywoodLife total Rihanna, 34, maternity wear vibes! On Friday, the Princess of Pop went on Instagram wearing a sheer leopard print mini dress. Underneath the see-through dress, Britney wore a black bra and underwear. She accompanied the look with a pair of black boots.

The ensemble was nearly identical to an outfit worn by Rihanna, who has been changing the game for pregnant women by refusing to wear boring and baggy clothes that cover up her beautiful baby bump. Instead, Rihanna has been rocking some seriously sick maternity outfits, including a sheer black dress that she wore over a black bra and black panties recently.

It would make sense for Britney to double down on Rihanna’s sexy new maternity style, as the two have a history of pushing the envelope when it comes to risque clothes. In 2011, Britney and Rihanna performed their collaboration “S&M” at the Billboard Music Awards. For the iconic performance, Rihanna wore a white corset that was strapped up with a buckle on top of buckles. Britney wore a black latex-looking corset that was very similar in style to Rihanna’s.

As fans know, Rihanna confirmed that she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky‘s baby in a photoshoot in NYC. Britney, on the other hand, recently discovered she was pregnant with her first child with fiance Sam Asghari, 28. an Instagram post on April 11, she wrote, “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby!”