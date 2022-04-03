See Pics

Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Hot Pink Mini Dress With Feathers Heading To Dinner In LA: Photos

Rihanna
BACKGRID
Rihanna Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A pregnant Rihanna dresses up her growing baby belly for a late dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The Barbadian beauty styled her bump in a chic hot pink mini dress with fur detailing. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Pregnant Rihanna wears a 'That's My Daddy' t-shirt for a casual lunch with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Pregnant Rihanna wears a 'That's My Daddy' t-shirt for a casual dinner with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Rihanna was spotted flaunting a sleeveless hot pink dress that was trimmed in light blue feathers at the bottom while walking outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

Rihanna, 34, recently turned heads when she was photographed walking outside a fancy Los Angeles, CA restaurant while putting her baby bump on display in a stylish outfit. The singer, who has had headline-making maternity fashion choices since announcing her first pregnancy earlier this year, wore a hot pink mini dress with spaghetti straps and a light blue feather lining at the bottom as she went to enjoy an Italian dinner at Giorgio Baldi. She also rocked green heels and held a feathery purse that matched the feathers on her dress.

Rihanna
Rihanna during her recent restaurant outing. (BACKGRID)

The soon-to-be mother also had her dark hair curly and parts of it down while other parts were pinned back, and wore hot pink lipstick that matched the outfit of choice. The rest of her makeup helped to bring out her gorgeous features.

Rihanna
Another epic pic of Rihanna outside the restaurant she visited. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Celebs In Hot Pink Outfits: Kylie Jenner & More Looking Great In Bright Pink

Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A pregnant Rihanna dresses up her growing baby belly for a late dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The Barbadian beauty styled her bump in a chic hot pink mini dress with fur detailing. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Christina Milian 'Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)' screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 24 Mar 2022
Serena Williams ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 24 Mar 2022

Rihanna’s latest outing isn’t the first time she’s wowed while pregnant. The “Umbrella” crooner seems to love flaunting her bump in beautiful clothing and got attention on Thursday, when she stepped out with the A$AP Rocky, her boyfriend and the father of her child. She and the rapper were walking out of a building when they were photographed in casual yet cool outfits.

Rihanna donned a black plunging top with leather pants while her beau wore a black and white bomber-style jacket over a red hoodie and jeans. They also added cool shoes to their attire, including black and tan shoes for Rihanna and tan boots for Rocky.

When Rihanna’s not wowing during fancy events or outings, she’s making headlines for being just like everyone else and enjoying fast food every once in a while. She was seen visiting a Jack in the Box in L.A. on March 29 as she wore a black bra top and loose black pants. She also added sunglasses to the look as she held a drink from the fast food restaurant and walked by photographers to also visit a friend.