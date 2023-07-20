Ariana Grande Reportedly Dating ‘Wicked’ Co-Star Ethan Slater After Dalton Gomez Split

Ariana Grande reportedly has a new boyfriend following her split from her husband Dalton Gomez. The “Into You” singer, 30, is dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, 31, according to PEOPLE, who reported the alleged news on July 20. “Ariana and Dalton separated in January. She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife,” a source reportedly told PEOPLE. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ariana and Ethan’s reps for comment.

Ethan is playing Boq in the two-part Wicked film adaptation that stars Ariana and Cynthia Erivo. Ethan is famous for starring in the SpongeBob SquarePants Broadway musical, which earned him a Tony Award nomination in 2018. Ethan was married to his high school sweetheart Lilly Jay and they welcomed their first child together, a son, in 2022. Ethan and Lilly did not publicly disclose that they split prior to the news breaking that he’s allegedly dating Ariana.

News of Ariana and Dalton’s split after two years of marriage broke on Monday, July 17. TMZ reported that the pair have been separated since January and tried to reconcile but “failed.” Page Six claimed that Dalton flew to London in January to visit Ariana while she was working on Wicked and was unable to save their marriage. TMZ further reported that Dalton has been “dating over the last few months” following his split from Ariana. The “Thank U, Next” singer is reportedly “fine” with her ex moving on in the dating world, per TMZ.

Ariana started the split speculation when she attended Wimbledon without her wedding ring on July 16. She sat next to Andrew Garfield and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey for the tennis event, with her husband nowhere to be found. The following day, the news broke that Ariana and Dalton had split up in January. Despite the end of their marriage, the pop star and the real estate broker have reportedly stayed “really good friends” throughout the separation.

Ariana and Dalton started dating in early 2020, but the relationship wasn’t confirmed until Dalton appeared in his girlfriend’s “Stuck with U” music video that came out in May 2020, while the couple was quarantining together. Ariana confirmed she was engaged to Dalton in December 2020 with a photo of her engagement ring. Five months later, the couple got married in a private and intimate wedding ceremony that only 20 people attended. After tying the knot, Ariana and Dalton kept their romance out of the spotlight, save for some rare public outings.