Ariana Grande Belts Out ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ To Prove She’s Still A Singer

It’s been more than two years since Ariana Grande released a new album, and her fans are getting antsy. In a new TikTok video, Ariana responded directly to the fans wondering why she doesn’t sing anymore. in the video, she belts out a flawless rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.” She also pointed out in the video caption that the reason she hasn’t released anything new lately is because she’s been VERY busy filming the Wicked movie, which will be released in two parts on Christmas Day in 2024 and 2025.

“Wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not “Ozian” at the moment,” Ariana wrote, referring to her song choice from The Wizard of Oz. “Keeping my little bubble for now…done with lots of love.” She also pointed out in her TikTok that she’s been “filming two musical movies all day every day” and noted that she filmed the video “mid getting ready” while “hiding” her character’s hair.

In Nov. 2021, it was announced that Ariana would be playing Glinda in Wicked, with Cynthia Erivo taking on the role of Elphaba. Plus, in addition to working on Wicked, Ariana still runs her beauty brand, r.e.m. beauty, as well. Ariana has given a bit of a glimpse into behind-the-scenes of filming Wicked, but has mostly only shared shots of herself and Cynthia in rehearsals. With the movie being split into two parts, there’s a lot to be filmed, and the cast has been hard at work.

Of the decision to split the movie in two, writer Stephen A. Schwartz explained that the iconic song “Defying Gravity” is what led to the decision. “We found it very difficult to get past “Defying Gravity” without a break,” he a said in a fan newsletter, per Variety, in June 2022. “The song is written specifically to bring a curtain down, and whatever scene to follow it without a break just seemed hugely anti-climactic.” He added that “even as a very long single movie, it required us cutting or omitting things that we wanted to include and that we think fans of the show and story will appreciate.”

Other confirmed cast members for Wicked are Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh.