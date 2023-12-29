 Ariana Grande Says She’s ‘Misunderstood’ Amid Ethan Slater Romance – Hollywood Life

Ariana Grande Slams ‘Assumptions’ About Her in Rare New Statement Amid Ethan Slater Romance

The pop sensation took to her Instagram Story on December 29 to share an emotional statement of her year in review and highlighted that she felt 'deeply misunderstood.'

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
December 29, 2023 5:16PM EST
Ariana Grande Says She's 'Misunderstood' Amid Ethan Slater Romance
View gallery
Ariana GrandeAmerican Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Nov 2016WEARING BAJA EAST
Ariana Grande poses surrounded by natural beauty to launch her new fragrance “God is a Woman”. Inspired by “the power of nature”, God is a Woman is composed of 91% naturally derived clean ingredients and is 100% vegan and cruelty free. In the first two weeks after its launch, a contribution from every qualifying purchase of the fragrance will be donated to global ocean clean up initiatives. Ariana said: “I’m beyond thrilled to celebrate the release of our first ever clean fragrance. “We have, of course, been cruelty free but taking this next step moving into clean, with responsibly sourced materials and vegan ingredients, is something we are all very proud of. “I really adore this fragrance and hope it makes everyone wearing it feel beautiful and empowered.” Ariana launched her first fragrance in 2015 and has since achieved unprecedented retails sails of more than $750 million. God is a Woman launched exclusively on Ulta.com and is now available at Ulta Beauty stores across the United States, with suggested retail prices from $45 (USD) to $65. It will be released globally later this year. The fragrance comes in a translucent lavender glass, with the bottle set inside a stone-like holder. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: LUXE Brands/Mega. 02 Aug 2021 Pictured: Ariana Grande launches her new fragrance"God is a Woman", BYLINE MUST CREDIT: LUXE Brands/Mega. Photo credit: LUXE Brands/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775863_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ariana Grande performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande, 30, was seemingly in a nostalgic mood, as she shared a 2023 roundup statement via her Instagram Story on December 29. The “Thank U, Next” hitmaker called this year one of the “most transformative” years and also seemingly slammed the online rumors about her romance with Ethan Slater, 31. “one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life,” she began in the statement. “there were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings.”

The 30-year-old then went on to express how she has grown in her career. “I’ve never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. I’ve never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment,” Ariana added in the note. “I gave everything I could have possibly given of my heart and of myself to the projects I was fortunate enough to be a part of and learned so much from every brilliant, beautiful, soul that I had the privilege of creating art with and crossing paths with this year.”

This year, Ari worked on the Wicked films alongside her boyfriend and her new bestie, Cynthia Erivo. She then went on to explain how she felt “misunderstood” in 2023, which is also the year Ari ended her marriage to Dalton Gomez. “I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me,” the R.e.m Beauty founder continued. “…who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life.”

Despite the haters, the Grammy winner noted that she’s now aware of what is “more important” in her life. “i have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other,” Ariana wrote. “I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to. i am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not.” The blonde beauty then went on to wish her fans a happy new year. “if you ever feel misunderstood or alone, just remember that it will pass and you are not,” she concluded.

Ariana’s recent post comes just five months after romance rumors swirled regarding her relationship with Ethan. Most recently, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE on December 28, that the romance has reached a “serious” level. “Ariana is serious with Ethan,” the insider told the mag just one day prior to Ari’s post. “She loves being with him.” The outlet’s source also claimed that although the lovebirds “go out occasionally” they “mostly enjoy staying in. It’s a very normal relationship.” Before being linked to Ariana, Ethan was married to a woman named Lilly Jay, who he filed to divorce in July.

ad