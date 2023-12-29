Ariana Grande Slams ‘Assumptions’ About Her in Rare New Statement Amid Ethan Slater Romance

Ariana Grande, 30, was seemingly in a nostalgic mood, as she shared a 2023 roundup statement via her Instagram Story on December 29. The “Thank U, Next” hitmaker called this year one of the “most transformative” years and also seemingly slammed the online rumors about her romance with Ethan Slater, 31. “one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life,” she began in the statement. “there were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings.”

The 30-year-old then went on to express how she has grown in her career. “I’ve never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. I’ve never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment,” Ariana added in the note. “I gave everything I could have possibly given of my heart and of myself to the projects I was fortunate enough to be a part of and learned so much from every brilliant, beautiful, soul that I had the privilege of creating art with and crossing paths with this year.”

Ariana Grande via Instagram stories 🥹 ‘i have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life’ pic.twitter.com/BDhGLc3URf — Ariana Grande Stats 💋 (@AriGrandeStats) December 29, 2023

This year, Ari worked on the Wicked films alongside her boyfriend and her new bestie, Cynthia Erivo. She then went on to explain how she felt “misunderstood” in 2023, which is also the year Ari ended her marriage to Dalton Gomez. “I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me,” the R.e.m Beauty founder continued. “…who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life.”

Despite the haters, the Grammy winner noted that she’s now aware of what is “more important” in her life. “i have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other,” Ariana wrote. “I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to. i am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not.” The blonde beauty then went on to wish her fans a happy new year. “if you ever feel misunderstood or alone, just remember that it will pass and you are not,” she concluded.

Ariana’s recent post comes just five months after romance rumors swirled regarding her relationship with Ethan. Most recently, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE on December 28, that the romance has reached a “serious” level. “Ariana is serious with Ethan,” the insider told the mag just one day prior to Ari’s post. “She loves being with him.” The outlet’s source also claimed that although the lovebirds “go out occasionally” they “mostly enjoy staying in. It’s a very normal relationship.” Before being linked to Ariana, Ethan was married to a woman named Lilly Jay, who he filed to divorce in July.