Ariana Grande’s 7th Album: Everything We Know About the Highly Anticipated New Record

Ariana Grande seemingly confirmed that her seventh album will be out next year. Fans are dying to know when the highly anticipated record will be released and what she was inspired to write songs about. Since Ari went through a divorce and a new relationship this past year, her fan base can’t wait to hear what songs she might have in store for them.

Most recently, Ariana teased fans that the new record will seemingly be coming soon. She shared a series of photos on Instagram with some glimpses from the studio on December 27. While she didn’t give a concrete release date, it definitely has fans excited, especially after she joked about the “two moods of the album.”

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Ariana’s 7th album!

When Does Ariana Grande’s 7th Album Come Out?

Ariana has not confirmed when her upcoming record will be released, but she did seem to point to a 2024 release date. She shared a series of photos on Instagram with a few behind-the-scenes looks, and she captioned the set, “See you next year.”

An early nod she had given toward an album was in a recent Instagram post. The Nickelodeon alum posted a carousel of old images taken in London while working on the live-action adaptation of Wicked with her co-stars. Since the SAG-AFTRA strike began in July, most film productions have been shut down until further notice.

“Ag7: goat mother,” Ariana captioned her post in October, referring to the images and videos of her surrounded by goats on a farm.

It’s currently unclear whether she was only joking about an album in her caption, but fans are still convinced that Ariana will release her seventh record in the near future. Just two months prior, the Don’t Look Up actress re-recorded her debut album Yours Truly. Not only that, but Ariana also recorded a remix of her song “Die for You” with The Weeknd earlier this year.

What Songs Are on Ariana Grande’s New Album?

Since she has not officially confirmed a new album, Ariana has not revealed what songs could be on the record. However, she has a lot of personal experiences that could have inspired her to write new tracks.

In early 2023, Ariana and her now-ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, split after less than two years of marriage. They didn’t finalize their divorce until that October. Amidst their nearly nine-month separation, the “Break Free” artist started dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater over the summer. Their relationship has caused controversy because Ethan did not file for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, until shortly after news of his romance with Ariana surfaced.

What Has Ariana Grande Said About a 7th Album?

In May 2022, Ariana answered a fan’s question about whether a new album was in the works. At the time, the pop star singer said she was not working on any new music because she was focused on filming the two Wicked movies.

“That is going to have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it,” Ariana explained. “My hands are quite full with a lot of other ‘thrillifying’ work at the moment. I am spending all of my time with Glinda.”

When she shared her photoset teasing the 2024 release date, Ariana also posted two specific photos on her Instagram Story and wrote that the images described “the two moods of the album.” The first shot featured her with tears in her eyes and giving a thumbs up at the camera. In the other, she looked like she was dancing while on a FaceTime call with a friend.