Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘Wicked’ Co-Stars to Dating

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock / Abel Fermin/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande has always made headlines with her relationships over the years. Whether it was her brief engagement to Pete Davidson or her marriage to Dalton Gomez, the “God is a Woman” singer, 30, and her love life have always captured public attention. Her latest relationship with Ethan Slater, 31, has also caught fans’ attention, especially after each of the stars had divorced their respective spouses shortly after their relationship was revealed.

As the couple is a few months into their romance, take a look at their entire relationship timeline.

Ethan and Ariana Are Both Cast in ‘Wicked’

While a film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked had been in the works for years, it wasn’t until 2021 when the initial cast of the film was announced with Ariana being named as Glinda in November 2021. Ethan was confirmed as Boq in December 2022. Filming began in late 2022.

Ariana Splits from Dalton Gomez

Long before romance rumors about Ariana and Ethan surfaced, the “7 rings” singer separated from her husband of almost two years, Dalton Gomez, in February 2023. They each filed for divorce in September 2023, and they quickly sorted out their separation.

Ariana and Ethan Rumors Surface

Five months after the reports about her separation from Dalton surfaced, it was reported that Ariana had started seeing her Wicked co-star in July. While there weren’t many details, it had also been reported that Ethan had separated from his wife, Lilly Jay, before they started dating.

Ethan Files for Divorce from His Wife

Shortly after the reports about Ethan and Ariana surfaced, he filed for divorce from Lilly on July 26. After the split, Ethan’s ex-wife slammed the popstar in a statement to Page Six. “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage,” she said. “The story is her and Dalton.”

Amid Ethan’s divorce, it was reported that Ariana was giving her new beau some “space,” in a report from TMZ. The insider did say that despite giving him some room, the couple were still dating and wanted to see one another.

Ariana and Ethan Have a Disney Date

After the “thank u, next” singer’s divorce was filed, she and Ethan made their public debut as a couple. The pair were spotted keeping it low-key during a date to Disneyland on September 25. A source revealed that the two of them had a magical time on their outing in a report from Us Weekly. “They went [to Disneyland] with a big group of friends including her mom and brother and are really happy,” they said.

Ethan and Ariana Reportedly Start Living Together

Shortly after the Disneyland date, sources revealed that the Spongebob Squarepants musical star had moved in with Ariana in New York City in October. “Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife [Lilly Jay] that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The Couple Have an NYC Date

Ariana and Ethan slowly began to be seen more publicly after a few months of dating. The two of them were seen having a romantic evening at a New York hotel and restaurant, where they enjoyed views of the skyline on October 21. The pair looked very close as they sat at a corner table.

Ariana and Ethan’s Broadway Outing

Going back to each of their musical theater roots, the couple had a fun Halloween evening at the Broadway show Spamalot. Ethan and the “Positions” singer were seen leaving the theater together after what was undoubtedly a night full of laughs.

They Make Their Instagram Debut

While neither Ariana nor Ethan have shared photos of each other on social media, the pair did make their Instagram debut when Ethan’s Spamalot co-star Andrew Ranells shared a photo of himself posing with both Ariana and the Broadway star on his Instagram on November 13.