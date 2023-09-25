Ariana Grande Spotted With Ethan Slater at Disneyland in 1st Appearance as a Couple: Watch

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

It seems Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are ready to go public. In new videos and photos obtained by DeuxMoi and shared on September 25, the couple was seen walking arm in arm while hitting up Disneyland at night over the weekend. The duo went low-key, with the hitmaker rocking a black ball cap and black hoodie with leggings and a small purse. Ethan wore head to toe black and finished the look with sandals and white socks as he walked arm in arm with Ariana. At one point, he pulled his black hoodie over his head, a beige ball cap peeking out from underneath.

“Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater spotted for the first time as a couple this weekend at Disney,” DeuxMoi captioned the content on Monday. In the comments thread, fans had dubious thoughts about the sighting, who famously split from their respective spouses (Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay) over the summer amid rumors of a burgeoning romance.

“I. Don’t. Like. This.” wrote a follower on the account, with another remarking, “Like this just shows all the ‘rumors’ were true. Gross.” “We really thought she was just being cute w/ that break up with your girlfriend bc she’s bored song too,” quipped another. “Yikes.”

PEOPLE reported on July 20 that Ariana and Dalton had parted ways back in January, with sources denying any impropriety as Ariana and Ethan allegedly got to know each other on the set of Wicked. “Ariana and Dalton separated in January,” a source reportedly told the outlet. “She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife.” The co-stars reportedly bonded over their fresh breakups from their spouses — it’s worth noting that the Broadway actor has a child with Lilly Jay.

Meanwhile, Lilly slammed the “God is a Woman” singer in a harsh statement in July. “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” she told Page Six. “My family is just collateral damage.” The mom of one added, “The story is her and Dalton.”

Ariana filed for divorce from Dalton on September 18. Ethan filed for divorce from Lilly Jay on July 26.