Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Both File for Divorce Amid Her Romance With Ethan Slater

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez both filed for divorce from each other after two years of marriage, according to TMZ.

Ariana’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, was the first one to file on Monday, September 18, per the outlet. She cited the reason for their divorce as “irreconcilable differences.” Dalton filed shortly thereafter. The former couple worked out everything before they officially approached the courthouse.

The date of their separation was reportedly cited as February 20. A source told the outlet that despite their split, Ariana, 30, and Dalton, 28, have “been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process.”

News of the pair’s divorce filing comes amid Ariana’s ongoing romance with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater. The two met in late 2022 while working on the upcoming film adaptation of the famous Broadway play. Months later, Ariana and Dalton’s marriage reportedly began to crumble, possibly due to the long distance between them as she was working on Wicked in England while he was at home in California.

Though they reportedly attempted to reconcile earlier this year, Ariana and Dalton formally split. However, the “Break Up With Your Boyfriend (I’m Bored)” singer’s relationship with Ethan, 31, didn’t surface until July — just days after news broke of her and Dalton’s separation.

That month, Ethan filed for divorce from his now-estranged wife, Lilly Jay, whom he married in November 2018. The pair welcomed their son in 2022.

Once news broke of her estranged husband’s relationship with Ariana, Lilly slammed the Don’t Look Up actress by telling Page Six, “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage. … The story is her and Dalton.” Lilly then noted that she is only focusing on being a “good mom” to her and Ethan’s child.

Neither Ariana nor Ethan has publicly addressed their ongoing romance. However, the “7 Rings” artist subtly supported the Broadway alum by “liking” his Instagram post on September 6, according to several outlets. Previously, Ethan set his Instagram account to private after reports of his and Lilly’s messy divorce circulated online.