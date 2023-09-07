Ariana Grande Reportedly Shows Love to Boyfriend Ethan Slater Amid Messy Divorce Drama

Image Credit: Shutterstock (2)

Ariana Grande expressed her support for boyfriend Ethan Slater after he returned to social media in the wake of his messy divorce drama.

The “Side to Side” artist, 30, reportedly “liked” her Wicked co-star’s Instagram carousel post on September 6, according to multiple outlets. However, it appears that Ariana eventually “unliked” the gallery. Ethan’s post included various videos and snapshots of rehearsals from his upcoming stage performance in Broadway’s Spamalot.

Ariana’s recent social media activity comes less than two months after Ethan, 31, set his Instagram account to private shortly after he and the Don’t Look Up actress started dating. The two first met in late 2022 on the set of the upcoming live-action adaptation of Wicked.

Shortly after reports surfaced that Ethan and Ariana were dating, the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical star filed for a contested divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, on July 26. He did not cite the reason for their split in his filing. However, Lilly slammed the pop star in a public statement shortly afterward.

“[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” Lilly told Page Six that month. “My family is just collateral damage.” She then emphasized that her priority is to be a “good mom” to their son.

Lilly and Ethan were high school sweethearts and tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their child in August 2022. In honor of her first Mother’s Day, Ethan posted a tribute for Lilly via Instagram on May 14. In his caption, he called Lilly “the most loving, caring and wonderful mom/person in the world.” The social media post is still up on the Tony Award nominee’s account.

As for Ariana, she separated from her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, earlier this year. The two are now headed for divorce, according to multiple reports that surfaced on July 17. Though the duo initially tried to reconcile in January, the pair split for good months before she began dating Ethan.

Since news of Ethan and Ariana’s relationship broke, they have kept busy with their careers. The “Break Up With Your Girlfriend (I’m Bored)” singer re-released her debut album, Yours Truly, on August 30 in honor of its 10th anniversary.