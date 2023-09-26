Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Are Reportedly ‘Really Happy,’ Her Friends ‘Love’ Him

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock / Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande, 30, and Ethan Slater, 31, are “really happy” in their new romance, a source told Us Weekly. The singer and actor were seen at Disneyland this week and apparently enjoyed the memorable day with family and friends. “They went [to Disneyland] with a big group of friends including her mom and brother and are really happy,” the insider told the outlet.

It also reportedly turns out that Ariana’s friends already “love” her Wicked co-star. “All of her friends love him,” the source shared before they added that they are “really good for each other.”

The report comes after rumors that they began dating in July, while making their upcoming musical film. Ariana will play the role of Galinda/Glinda in the two-part adaptation of the Broadway hit, while Ethan will play munchkin Boq. At the time of the first report, Ariana was married to Dalton Gomez, whom she filed for divorce from this month, and Ethan was married to Lilly Jay, whom he filed for divorce from on July 26.

“Ariana and Dalton separated in January. She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. Ethan and Lilly welcomed a son in 2022, and despite the reports of a separation, she broke her silence about her former husband’s new romance in a statement to Page Six. “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage,” she said.

When the songstress filed for divorce earlier this month, it was reported that she listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason and requested spousal support from Dalton. She also requested for property to be granted, which is stated in a prenuptial agreement, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The “Break Free” crooner wants “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects,” in addition to all earnings and accumulations to be confirmed as separate property. Furthermore, she requested for attorney’s fees to be paid for by both her and her estranged husband.