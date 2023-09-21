Ariana Grande Is Requesting Spousal Support From Ex Dalton Gomez: Inside Their Prenup

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande’s divorce filing has been revealed amid her separation from Dalton Gomez. The estranged spouses split earlier this year, and she began dating her Wicked costar Ethan Slater over the summer.

The “Side by Side” artist, 30, is requesting spousal support and for property to be granted, which is stated in her and Dalton’s prenuptial agreement, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The records — which Ariana filed on Monday, September 18 — note that Ariana wants “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects,” in addition to all earnings and accumulations to be confirmed as separate property. Furthermore, the Don’t Look Up actress requested for attorney’s fees to be paid for by both her and her estranged husband, 28. The documents also list the pair’s date of separation as February 20, and Ariana cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.

As for Dalton, the real estate agent filed his response to Ariana’s filing that day. He didn’t request spousal support and asked the court to reserve the issue for a future ruling.

News broke of Ariana and Dalton’s split in July following nearly two years of marriage. While together, the now-exes kept their romance mostly private, with the exception of the occasional Instagram photos the “Side to Side” pop star would post. Per their date of separation, the pair reportedly attempted to reconcile earlier this year. However, they ultimately made the decision to split in February.

Shortly after their separation was confirmed earlier this summer, Ariana’s costar Ethan, 31, filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, after nearly five years of marriage. The two were high school sweethearts and welcomed their son in 2022. Once the Broadway actor’s new relationship with Ariana came to light, Lilly spoke out about the situation in a statement obtained by Page Six.

“[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl,” Lily said in July. “My family is just collateral damage.” She then added that her focus is being a “good mom” to her and Ethan’s child.

Neither Ariana nor Ethan has publicly commented on their romance. However, the Nickelodeon alum recently showed some support for her boyfriend by “liking” his Instagram post on September 6.