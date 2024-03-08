 Ariana Grande’s ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Album Lyrics: Song Meanings – Hollywood Life

Breaking Down Ariana Grande’s ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Album Meaning: Lyrics of ‘Imperfect for You’ & More

Several songs from 'Eternal Sunshine' point to a cheating ex and a new relationship. Many fans believe Ariana is singing about her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, and new boyfriend, Ethan Slater.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
March 8, 2024 3:18PM EST
Ariana Grande at the Grammy Awards in 2020
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande was seen on the set of her new movie 'Wicked' for the first time in London alongside her husband Dalton Gomez. The singer, 29, cut a casual figure as she was seen departing the set and climbing into a waiting car after a day of filming the upcoming stage adaptation. Ariana is taking on the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. The hitmaker donned a pink turtle neck top for the day which she paired with a matching woolly handbag, which her new husband could be seen carrying for her. Ariana wore her locks in her trademark ponytail, also sporting a white mini skirt and was wrapped up in a brown coat. The two could also be seen wearing matching pink facemasks as they walked around the studios. Dalton, 27, cut a casual figure in a brown T-shirt and black trousers along with a matching cap. Ariana is reportedly set to rent a mammoth eight-figure mega mansion in London while she is in the UK working on Wicked. 27 Sep 2022 Pictured: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902079_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston, Ariana Grande and Andrew Garfield watching the action on Centre Court Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 14, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 16 Jul 2023
EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez indulge in Crepes from the famous La Creperie de Hampstead. The pint-sized pop star who is in the capital filming Wicked parts 1 & 2 looked adorable in an oversized coat, platform trainers, and a pink face mask that she removed to take some selfies near the popular stand that serves sweet and savoury french crêpes and has been a Hampstead favorite for many years. 23 Jan 2023 Pictured: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA939190_041.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ariana Grande stopped the world from turning when she released “Yes, And?” earlier this year, but her full 2024 album, Eternal Sunshine, is an even bigger bombshell. Upon releasing the album on March 8, 2024, fans pointed to multiple tracks and speculated over their meanings. Many believe that songs such as the title track, “Eternal Sunshine,” point to a cheating ex. The only former lover fans can think of is Ariana’s ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, whom she divorced amid her relationship with new boyfriend Ethan Slater.

Find out the meaning behind the lyrics of some of Ari’s newest songs, below!

‘Eternal Sunshine’

In the album’s title track, Ariana sings about an unfaithful partner who lied to her.

“I’ve never seen someone lie like you do / So much, even you start to think it’s true,” the she sings in one part of the song. “So now we play our separate scenes / Now, now she’s in my bed, mm-mm, layin’ on your chest / Now I’m in my head, wonderin’ how it ends.”

In the chorus, Ari admits, “I’ll be the first to say, ‘I’m sorry’ / Now you got me feelin’ sorry / I showed you all my demons, all my lies / Yet you played me like Atari / Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror.”

She then seemingly references a new man in her life, whom many think is Ethan. “Hope you feel alright when you’re in her,” Ariana sings in the chorus. “I found a good boy and he’s on my side / You’re just my eternal sunshine, sunshine.”

‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)’

In the “We Can’t be Friends” music video, Ariana co-stars with Evan Peters as two lovers. As a reference to the Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey-starring film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Ariana has all memories of her ex erased, and she revisits her favorite moments with him. The lyrics describe a relationship that Ariana feels conflicted about.

“We can’t be friends / But I’d like to just pretend,” she sings in the chorus. “You cling to your papers and pens / Wait until you like me again.”

‘Bye’

As the title suggests, Ariana is saying “bye” to a relationship that had been struggling for a while.

“This ain’t the first time I’ve been hostage to these tears,” she sings in the first verse. “I can’t believe I’m finally movin’ through my fears / At least, I know how hard we tried, both you and me / Didn’t we? Didn’t we?”

‘Wish I Hated You’

Throughout this track, Ariana is parting ways with an ex, whom she holds no ill will toward.

“Hung all my clothes in the closet you made,” she sings in the first verse. “Your shoes still in boxes, I send them your way / Hoping life brings you no new pain.”

‘Imperfect for You’

Many of Ari’s fans are convinced “Imperfect for You” is all about her relationship with Ethan, since they sparked controversy over the timeline of their romance when she split from Dalton and he split from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay.

“How could we know / We’d rearrange all the cosmos? Mm We crashed, and we burned / Now I just can’t go where you don’t go,” she sings at the beginning.

‘Intro (End of the World)’

Ariana opens up about a relationship she’s unsure but passionate about in “Intro (End of the World). Fans think the lyrics point to how her romance with Ethan started.

“How can I tell if I’m in the right relationship? / Aren’t you really s’posed to know that s**t?” she asks at the beginning of the track. “Feel it in your bones and own that s**t? / I don’t know / Then I had this interaction I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout for like five weeks / Wonder if he’s thinkin’ ’bout it too and smiling / Wonder if he knows that that’s been what’s inspirin’ me / Wonder if he’s judgin’ me like I am right now.”

ad