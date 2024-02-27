Ariana Grande’s 7th Album: Everything We Know About ‘Eternal Sunshine’

Ariana Grande’s seventh album will be out soon! Fans have been dying to know when the highly anticipated record will be released and what she was inspired to write songs about, and she seemed to confirm the title and release date in a recent Instagram post. Since Ari went through a divorce and a new relationship last year, her fan base can’t wait to hear what songs she might have in store for them.

Most recently, Ariana released the tracklist 10 days before the album drops. She revealed all of the album titles, and at least one special guest who will be on the record, and it may come as a surprise to her fans.

Prior to the tracklist drop, she appeared to reveal the cover artwork, title, and release date in an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 17. Before the latest post, she shared a series of photos on Instagram with some glimpses from the studio on December 27. While she didn’t give a concrete release date, it definitely has fans excited, especially after she joked about the “two moods of the album.”

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Ariana’s 7th album!

When Does Ariana Grande’s 7th Album Come Out?

Ariana seemed to announce that the new album will be out in March. She shared a photo of what is seemingly the cover artwork, and in the Instagram caption, she included March 8 as the date. She also appeared to announce that the record will be called Eternal Sunshine. She also included the cover artwork from her single “Yes And?” while also including some new photos, seeming to indicate that one of them is the cover artwork.

She shared a series of photos on Instagram with a few behind-the-scenes looks, and she captioned the set, “See you next year.” An early nod she had given toward an album was in a recent Instagram post. The Nickelodeon alum posted a carousel of old images taken in London while working on the live-action adaptation of Wicked with her co-stars. Since the SAG-AFTRA strike began in July, most film productions have been shut down until further notice.

“Ag7: goat mother,” Ariana captioned her post in October, referring to the images and videos of her surrounded by goats on a farm.

It’s currently unclear whether she was only joking about an album in her caption, but fans are still convinced that Ariana will release her seventh record in the near future. Just two months prior, the Don’t Look Up actress re-recorded her debut album Yours Truly. Not only that, but Ariana also recorded a remix of her song “Die for You” with The Weeknd earlier this year.

What Songs Are on Ariana Grande’s New Album?

Ariana revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album in an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 27. The tracklist is as follows:

intro (end of the world) bye don’t wanna break up again Saturn Returns Interlude eternal sunshine supernatural the boy is mine yes, and? we can’t be friends (wait for your love) i wish i hated you imperfect for you ordinary things (feat. Nonna)

The featured artist on the last track is Ariana’s maternal grandmother Marjorie Grande. It’s not clear if she’ll have more collaborators on the record or if her Nonna is the only featured artist on the record.

In early 2023, Ariana and her now-ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, split after less than two years of marriage. They didn’t finalize their divorce until that October. Amidst their nearly nine-month separation, the “Break Free” artist started dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater over the summer. Their relationship has caused controversy because Ethan did not file for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, until shortly after news of his romance with Ariana surfaced.

What Has Ariana Grande Said About a 7th Album?

In May 2022, Ariana answered a fan’s question about whether a new album was in the works. At the time, the pop star singer said she was not working on any new music because she was focused on filming the two Wicked movies.

“That is going to have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it,” Ariana explained. “My hands are quite full with a lot of other ‘thrillifying’ work at the moment. I am spending all of my time with Glinda.”

When she shared her photoset teasing the 2024 release date, Ariana also posted two specific photos on her Instagram Story and wrote that the images described “the two moods of the album.” The first shot featured her with tears in her eyes and giving a thumbs up at the camera. In the other, she looked like she was dancing while on a FaceTime call with a friend.

Most recently, Ari confirmed that her official first single “yes, and?” will be released on January 12, 2024. She took to Instagram to share the official cover art for the track and announced the release date just a few days prior on January 7. “yes, and? 1.12,” she penned in the caption along with a heart emoji.

Ari also took to her Instagram Story to confirm that the image is “one of” the album covers for her new record. Despite the latest development regarding her new album, Ariana did not confirm a release date for the full record. “You knew we needed 2024 to be filled with magic can’t wait!” one fan penned in the comments of her post.