Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Reportedly Settle Divorce With ‘Mutual Respect’ for Each Other

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande’s divorce from Dalton Gomez has reached another milestone. According to a Friday, October 6 report by Page Six, the pair has settled their divorce. “Ariana and Dalton really wanted to take care of each through all of this and make it as easy on one another as possible — which is why they really took their time with everything,” an insider told the outlet.

A source also divulged to the outlet that there’s no animosity. “They have a strong mutual respect for each other,” they reportedly shared. The settlement was filed on Friday in the Los Angeles Superior Court system. Their official date of separation was listed as February 20, 2023. However, the former couple didn’t file the formalities until September.

The Wicked star courted controversy when, after her split from Dalton, she began dating her co-star Ethan Slater during the summer months. Ethan, 31, also filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, also after a reported separation. Lilly, who shares a child with Ethan, begged to differ. “[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl,” Lily said in a July statement to Page Six. “My family is just collateral damage.”

In any case, some of the terms of the divorce were also reported by Page Six. The outlet was told that the “God is a Woman” singer will pay Dalton a large sum, rather than smaller monthly payments, in spousal support. TMZ reported that sum to be a tax-free haul of $1,250,000. TMZ further claimed that Dalton will get a cool half of the proceeds after selling their Los Angeles abode, and that the crooner will pay up to $25,000 of her former husband’s legal bill.

Additionally, Page Six sources claimed Dalton would get “continued 24-hour security because Grande wanted her ex to live a safe and private lifestyle after their split.”