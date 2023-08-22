Ariana Grande Reveals She Got Glinda Tattoo After Starting Romance With ‘Wicked’ Co-Star Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande, 30, revealed she got a new tattoo, in an interview with Allure. The singer’s new ink, which is one of many tattoos she has, is Glinda the Good Witch from the original Wizard of Oz book, and it’s something she’s wanted to get for a while. “When they come to me, I just get them,” she told the outlet about her tattoos. “This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time.”

Ariana showed the “most recent” tattoo, which is located on the back of her right hand, to the interviewer and said, “It’s Glinda from the original L. Frank Baum book.”

“I waited forever to fill up this hand,” she continued. “I thought, ‘I’m gonna wait for the right thing to come along,’ and yeah, that felt very right.”

Ariana’s new tattoo is not too surprising considering she plays Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked movie, which she co-starred in with reported new boyfriend, Ethan Slater. The actor, 31, who is best known for playing the title role in the Spongebob Squarepants musical, plays the role of Boq, in the highly anticipated film, which is set to be released next year. The young stars’ romance was first reported in July, amid reports that Ariana and her husband Dalton Gomez split. It was also later reported that Ethan had filed for divorce from his wife of five years, Lilly Jay.

When Ariana’s not making headlines for her tattoos and love life, she’s doing so for her career. The “Love Me Harder” crooner reportedly split from her manager Scooter Braun, whom she started working with in 2013. Puck‘s Matthew Belloni took to Twitter to share the news just hours after Variety reported that Demi Lovato has done the same. “NEWS: Ariana Grande has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager,” Matthew wrote in the post. Ariana has yet to confirm the report, but Scooter seemed to poke fun at the news in his own tweet, around the same time the split went public. “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself,” he wrote.