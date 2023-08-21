Ariana Grande Cuts Ties With Manager Scooter Braun After Reports Demi Lovato Did The Same: Report

Ariana Grande, 30, is the latest musician who has reportedly ended her relationship with manager, Scooter Braun, 42, as reported by Puck‘s Matthew Belloni on Aug. 21. The reporter took to Twitter to share the news just hours after Variety reported that Demi Lovato has done the same. “NEWS: Ariana Grande has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager,” Matthew wrote in the post, along with several side-eye emojis. At the time of publishing, the “7 Rings” hitmaker has not confirmed the report.

Soon after the Puck writer shared the report, many of his followers took to the comments to react. “How soon until he only manages himself?”, one follower inquired, while another added, “what did Scooter do for ariana to finally have some decency and drop him?” The latest report on Ari’s exit from her partnership with the 42-year-old comes on the heels of several other reports that other musicians are no longer working with him.

Demi, who is set to release her new album on Sept. 15, first signed with Scooter’s SB Projects firm in 2019, per Billboard. The reports that she has stopped working with him were shared on Aug. 21, just hours ahead of the reports on Ariana and Scooter’s partnership ending. Sources close to the matter told Variety that Demi’s decision to end the professional relationship was “mutual and amicable.” Scooter has worked with many high-profile musicians over the years, including Kanye West.

Most recently, it was debunked that Justin Bieber, 29, and Scooter were parting ways after sources told Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 18, that they were still working together. “Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management,” the insiders claimed last week. “The two recently worked on something together.” The 29-year-old and Scooter have a longstanding relationship, as the latter became Justin’s manager in 2008.

Just four years ago, Scooter made headlines when Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired Big Machine Label Group and all of its recording assets. This kicked off the famous feud between him and Taylor Swift, as he acquired the rights to her first six albums. Soon after the news broke, Taylor decided to re-record her music catalog, which she confirmed in 2020. Some of her latest re-recorded albums include Speak now (Taylor’s Version), Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), and most recently, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) set to be released in Oct. 2023.