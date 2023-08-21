Demi Lovato Follows Justin Bieber & Splits With Manager Scooter Braun: Report

The singer and the businessman first started working together in 2019, and she is reportedly now seeking new management.

August 21, 2023
Demi Lovato, 31, is no longer working with manager Scooter Braun, according to Variety. The singer followed in the reported footsteps of fellow singer Justin Bieber, and recently parted ways with the popular businessman, after she first signed with him in 2019. Sources told the outlet that she is currently looking for new management, but didn’t give a reason why she decided to stop working with Scooter.

Demi’s news comes right before she’s about to release her new album, Revamped, on Sept. 15. The album is set to have rerecorded rock versions of some of her biggest hit songs. “With Revamped, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them,” Demi said in a recent press release via Variety. “Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way… I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

Like Demi, Justin also reportedly recently parted ways with Scooter. On Aug. 18, sources said he and Scooter, who have been working together since 2007, “haven’t spoken in months” and “lawyers are involved” in the situation. They also said the “Baby” crooner is “poking around for a new agency or manager,” though he’s reportedly still under contract with Scooter. Another report from Entertainment Tonight disputed the claim and said Justin and Scooter are still working together and he’s not looking for other management.

Like Justin, Demi has yet to confirm herself whether or not she and Scooter’s business relationship is over, but she hasn’t seemed bothered by any potential changes in her working life lately. The beauty recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself relaxing and dancing to her new song, “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife,” which is a collaboration with K-pop group LE SSERAFIM. She wore sunglasses and a swimsuit as she rocked out outside with sunglasses.

Earlier this month, she also shared epic summer-themed photos of herself, which can be seen above, looking as happy as could be. She took a mirror selfie in a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline, and also shared a photo of herself rocking yellow boots from Paris Hilton.

