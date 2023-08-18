Justin Bieber Parting Ways With Scooter Braun After 15 Years As His Manager: Report

Justin Bieber and his longtime manager Scooter Braun are going their separate ways, according to an Aug. 18 report from Puck News. The outlet claimed that the “Peaches” singer, 29, has ended his business deal with Scooter, 42, after 15 years. Sources alleged that the two reportedly “haven’t spoken in months” and “lawyers are involved” in the situation. Justin, according to Puck News‘ sources, is “poking around for a new agency or manager,” though he’s reportedly still under contract with Scooter.

However, a report from Entertainment Tonight that also came out Aug. 18 claimed that Justin and Scooter “are still working together.” Multiple sources reportedly told ET, “Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together.”

Scooter has been Justin’s manager since he discovered the pop star on YouTube in 2007. The two have been good friends over the years, and Justin even defended his manager during the drama over Scooter’s purchase of Taylor Swift‘s music catalog in 2019. This past January, Justin reportedly sold the right to his music catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management for $200 million.

Recently, Justin has taken a break from his career to focus on his health. He canceled his Justice World Tour in February 2023 after postponing his future shows in September 2022 amidst his battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome. When he broke the news about the shows being postponed, Justin wrote on Instagram, “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice tour.”

Justin revealed his Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome diagnosis to his fans in June 2022. The disorder, which is a complication of shingles, affected the nerve in his right ear, causing paralysis in his face. Justin’s mental health struggles have also impacted his career. In a GQ interview in 2021, Justin said, “It was like I had all this success, and it was still like: I’m still sad, and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues. And I thought all the success was going to make everything good.”

Justin has been laying low while concentrating on getting healthy. His wife Hailey Bieber, who has also dealt with her own health struggles recently, has been so supportive towards Justin amidst his break from music. It’s unclear how Justin’s reported business split from Scooter will affect his career.