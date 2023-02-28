Justin Bieber Officially Cancels ‘Justice’ Tour Nearly 6 Months After Postponing Remaining Dates

Justin Bieber will not finish the rest of his Justice World Tour, which was postponed back in September 2022 amidst the singer’s battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome. Fans were notified via email on Tuesday, February 28 that the 70 shows left on the tour were canceled, crushing fans’ hopes that they’d get to see Justin, 28, in concert soon. The “Justice Tour Updates” Twitter account confirmed the news. Fans should be able to get a full refund on their tickets by contacting their point of purchase.

Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his “Justice World Tour”. Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates. pic.twitter.com/vMZ2RsdlyR — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 28, 2023

Justin’s Justice tour began on February 18, 2022 and was supposed to end in March 2023. But after his show in Rio de Janiero on September 4, 2022, the “Peaches” singer announced that he was postponing the future dates on the tour. Justin broke the news in a statement on his Instagram Story, writing, “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice tour.”

Justin continued, “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio, and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.” He added, “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this. I love you all passionately.”

Justin revealed his Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome diagnosis to his fans in June 2022. The disorder, which is a complication of shingles, affected the nerve in his right ear, causing paralysis in his face. Justin’s mental health struggles have also impacted his career. In a GQ interview in 2021, Justin said, “It was like I had all this success, and it was still like: I’m still sad, and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues. And I thought all the success was going to make everything good.”