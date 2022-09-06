Justin Bieber Cancels World Tour Over Mental Health Concerns: ‘I Need Time To Rest & Get Better’

Justin Bieber announced on Sept. 6 that he had canceled the remaining dates on Justice World Tour. “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice tour,” wrote Justin, 28, in a statement posted to his Instagram Story. “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio, and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”

“After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.” He added, “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this. I love you all passionately.”

Justin’s tour was scheduled to run until March 2023. There were seventy shows left on the tour. With those shows canceled, fans should probably check their point of ticket purchase about refunds.

Much like he was with his recent diagnosis, Justin has been open about his struggles with maintaining his mental health. “There was a sense of still yearning for more,” he said in a GQ interview in 2021. “It was like I had all this success, and it was still like: I’m still sad, and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues. And I thought all the success was going to make everything good. And so for me, drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through.”

“It’s hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you are overwhelmed with your life, your past, job, responsibilities, emotions, your family, finances, your relationships,” Justin wrote in a lengthy note in September 2019. The “Sorry” singer opened up about this pain and the struggles he faced growing up as the most famous teenager in the world. “When it feels like there’s trouble after trouble after trouble. You start foreseeing the day through lenses of ‘dread’ and anticipate another bad day… Sometimes it can even get to the point where you don’t even want to live anymore. Where you feel like it’s never going to change. I fully sympathize with you.”