Demi Lovato Snaps Selfie In Plunging Black Swimsuit As She Enjoys A Pool Day: Photos

The singer confidently posed while standing in a mirror when she snapped the eye-catching photo.

Demi Lovato, 30, looked like a summer beauty in her latest Instagram photo. The singer took to her story and shared the selfie, which showed her posing in a mirror while wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. She had her chin-length hair down and her arm tattoos could be seen as she held up her phone.

Demi appeared to be in a bathroom, in the snapshot. A large shower could be seen in the background and there was a sink with makeup products on top in front of her. There were also two colorful robes hanging up, proving the talented star has epic style. She captioned the photo with three black heart emojis.

In addition to her swimsuit post, Demi shared a post that showed her posing in yellow boots from Paris Hilton. She also rocked a Whitney Houston T-shirt and black sweatpants as she posed with her hand on her hips. “Thanks for my new boots,” she wrote while tagging Paris, in the caption. “Love you!”

Demi poses in white at a previous event. (Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock)

Before Demi shared her latest two photos, she shared a video of herself donning a different black swimsuit under an opened pastel button-down top. She also added sunglasses and a black choker necklace as she danced to her new track “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife,” a collaboration with K-pop group LE SSERAFIM.

A few weeks before that, she made headlines for revealing how she came out to her parents, in an interview on SiriusXM’s The Pulse. “I released ‘Cool for the Summer’ before I came out to my parents, and it’s very, it’s like, ‘Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite’–kind of lyrics,” she explained on the show. “It’s like very obvious, but I didn’t feel like I was ready, and one day I was, you know, about to go to a show. I was sitting on a plane, and I was with my stepdad, who’s basically my dad, and I was like, ‘Hey, I need to tell you something,’ and I was like, ‘I like girls too,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, I know. You have ‘Cool for the Summer’ out.’ I was like, ‘Oh.’”

