Demi Lovato Shares Before & After Photos Of Herself Doing Her Own Makeup: See The Look

Now that’s how it’s done! “Cool for the Summer” hitmaker Demi Lovato (who uses they/them and she/her pronouns), 30, wowed her 148 million followers on Tuesday with a set of stunning before and after photos of her makeup. What’s more, is that Demi did the gorgeous glam herself! “Did my own glam,” she captioned the after selfie. The 30-year-old’s look was complete with a bold red lipstick color, fierce and fluffy eyebrows, and a mauve-pink-toned blush! Demi opted to tie their raven-hued up and back to showcase their stunning makeover.

After a fan re-posted the side-by-side snapshot, many of the Grammy-nominated beauty’s fans took to the comments to gush over the look. “My goddess,” one fan quipped, while another wrote, “Demi does glam awesome.” And earlier this week, the Disney Channel alum showed off her glam from the Grammy Awards pre-party on Feb. 5. “I had a knee brace on under this gown,” they captioned the carousel of photos. And, of course, Demi’s fan couldn’t get enough. “YOU ARE UNREAL,” one person gushed, while singer Halsey wrote, “This is just simply INSANE!!!!!!!”

At that same event over the weekend, Demi also went red carpet official with her boyfriend, Jute$ (b. Jordan Lutes) , on Feb. 4 (see photos here). That night the songstress rocked a stunning black-and-white gown by Rubin Singer. Demi’s look on Saturday featured a similar red lip color, classic Hollywood curls, and black-winged eyeliner. Jutes even took to his own Instagram to share a carousel of images from the couple’s night on the town. “turns out i remember how to tie my own tie,” he captioned the post.

Demi and the “Fingers” singer have been romantically linked since Aug. 2022, after they were spotted leaving a restaurant in New York City. Soon after that, on Aug. 20, Jute$ took to Instagram to share a special birthday tribute post for Demi. “happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere),” his lengthy caption began. “i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self.”

At the end of 2022, Demi made sure to include her lover in her New Year Instagram post. “Ended the new year like this wishing you all the best for 2023,” they captioned the adorable photos. And on Christmas, the Camp Rock star shared a magical photo of her and Jute$ sharing a big kiss to bring in the holiday. So cute!