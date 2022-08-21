Demi Lovato’s Boyfriend Jute$ Kisses Her In Sweet 30th Birthday Post: Photo

Bow down to the birthday queen! Demi Lovato looked absolutely blissful in a photo album shared by her new beau Jute$ (real name Jordan Lutes) for her big 30th birthday! The musician took to his Instagram on Saturday, August 20 to post a slew of amazing snaps of the couple, who are proving they are 100% relationship goals. The slideshow features Demi and Jutes$ kissing, getting cozy and, in quick clips, cracking each other up in the most delightful ways.

“Happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine,” Jute$ began his lengthy caption. “Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere). i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything.i love u”

Meanwhile, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that life is going swimmingly for the picture-perfect pair. “Even though things are very new, Demi is totally smitten with Jordan,” the insider explained. “She hasn’t been this happy in a long time and she’s grateful because he connects with her on so many levels.” The source added, “She would love to see this relationship continue to grow but doesn’t want to put too much pressure on things. She is loving every minute of the journey and can’t wait to see where things go.”

Another source went on to give an insight how Demi and Jute$ struck up a romance. “They met at the start of the year through music, he’s been producing and writing for her and at first it was just a friendship but then it turned into more,” the insider detailed. “She’s become friends with all of his friends too and they have a lot of fun together.”

Demi is certainly living her best life at the moment, which is great to hear after the struggles she had with substance use disorder and a near fatal overdose. The former X-Factor judge just released her eighth studio album called HOLY FVCK and is getting rave reviews for taking on different genres of music on it. She’s also preparing to make the promotional rounds for the album.