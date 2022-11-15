2023 Grammy Nominations: See The Full List of Nominees, Including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, & More

The 65th Grammy Awards rolled out their nominations Tuesday (Nov. 15), and from the looks of it, the Feb. 5, 2023 ceremony promises to be one of the most star-studded events in recent music history. After a nomination period that saw albums from Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Adele, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, and more, the Grammy nominations revealed just how the past twelve months were an incredible year of music. Check out the list below, courtesy of The New York Times

Following a COVID-affected 2021 ceremony that put an emphasis on performances, the 2022 Grammys were a return to the status quo — in a sense. The ceremony relocated to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and ultimately saw Jon Batiste win Album of the Year. His This is Us beat Justin Bieber (Justice), Doja Cat (Planet Her), Taylor Swift (Evermore), Kanye “Ye” West (Donda), H.E.R. (Back Of My Mind), Billie Eilish (Happier Than Ever), Lil Nas X (Montero), Olivia Rodrigo (Sour), and Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga (Love For Sale). Silk Sonic won Record and Song of the Year with “Leave The Door Open,” and Olivia took home the Best New Artist award.

A lot of familiar faces took home Grammys in 2022 – and faces no one expected, specifically Louis CK winning the Best Comedy Album for Sincerely Louis CK (Louis was nominated again, BTW). With Kanye “Ye” West’s recent antisemitism, one question heading into the nominations was if the Recording Academy extend a similar open-armed embrace with his 2022 album, Donda 2? Even though Ye has made it clear what he thinks about the Grammy Awards by posting a video of him urinating on one of his trophies in 2020? Apparently, no. Kanye was shut out of the Rap category, suggesting he was either snubbed or that he didn’t submit his album for consideration.

The 65th GRAMMY Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5, from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, and it will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT+.

See the full list below:

General Field

1. Record Of The Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA

“Easy On Me” — Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman” — Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

2. Album Of The Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles

3. Song Of The Year

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

abcdefu

Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE) About Damn Time

Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) As It Was

Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles) Bad Habit

Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy) BREAK MY SOUL

Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé) Easy On Me

Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) GOD DID

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy) The Heart Part 5

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) Just Like That

Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

4. Best New Artist

This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Pop

5. Best Pop Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

Easy On Me

Adele

Adele Moscow Mule

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny Woman

Doja Cat

Doja Cat Bad Habit

Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy About Damn Time

Lizzo

Lizzo As It Was

Harry Styles

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

Don’t Shut Me Down

ABBA

ABBA Bam Bam

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran My Universe

Coldplay & BTS

Coldplay & BTS I Like You (A Happier Song)

Post Malone & Doja Cat

Post Malone & Doja Cat Unholy

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

Higher

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé When Christmas Comes Around…

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)

Norah Jones

Norah Jones Evergreen

Pentatonix

Pentatonix Thank You

Diana Ross

8. Best Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new pop vocal recordings.

Voyage

ABBA

ABBA 30

Adele

Adele Music Of The Spheres

Coldplay

Coldplay Special

Lizzo

Lizzo Harry’s House

Harry Styles

Dance/Electronic Music

9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

BREAK MY SOUL

Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer

Beyoncé Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer Rosewood

Bonobo

Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer

Bonobo Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer Don’t Forget My Love

Diplo & Miguel

Diplo & Maximilian Jaeger, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer

Diplo & Miguel Diplo & Maximilian Jaeger, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer I’m Good (Blue)

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, producers; David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, mixers

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, producers; David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, mixers Intimidated

KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

H.E.R. & KAYTRANADA, producers; KAYTRANADA, mixer

KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R. H.E.R. & KAYTRANADA, producers; KAYTRANADA, mixer On My Knees

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

10. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

Renaissance

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Fragments

Bonobo

Bonobo Diplo

Diplo

Diplo The Last Goodbye

ODESZA

ODESZA Surrender

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Contemporary Instrumental Music

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

For albums containing greater than 50% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new recordings.

Between Dreaming And Joy

Jeff Coffin

Jeff Coffin Not Tight

DOMi & JD Beck

DOMi & JD Beck Blooz

Grant Geissman

Grant Geissman Jacob’s Ladder

Brad Mehldau

Brad Mehldau Empire Central

Snarky Puppy

Rock

12. Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

So Happy It Hurts

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams Old Man

Beck

Beck Wild Child

The Black Keys

The Black Keys Broken Horses

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile Crawl!

Idles

Idles Patient Number 9

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck Holiday

Turnstile

13. Best Metal Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

Call Me Little Sunshine

Ghost

Ghost We’ll Be Back

Megadeth

Megadeth Kill Or Be Killed

Muse

Muse Degradation Rules

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi Blackout

Turnstile

14. Best Rock Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Black Summer

Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers) Blackout

Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile) Broken Horses

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile) Harmonia’s Dream

Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs) Patient Number 9

John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

15. Best Rock Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

Dropout Boogie

The Black Keys

The Black Keys The Boy Named If

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Crawler

Idles

Idles Mainstream Sellout

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Patient Number 9

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Lucifer On The Sofa

Spoon

Alternative

16. Best Alternative Music Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative Alternative music recordings.

There’d Better Be A Mirrorball

Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys Certainty

Big Thief

Big Thief King

Florence + The Machine

Florence + The Machine Chaise Longue

Wet Leg

Wet Leg Spitting Off The Edge Of The World

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

17. Best Alternative Music Album

Vocal or Instrumental.

WE

Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Big Thief

Big Thief Fossora

Björk

Björk Wet Leg

Wet Leg

Wet Leg Cool It Down

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

R&B

18. Best R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

VIRGO’S GROOVE

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Here With Me

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak Hrs & Hrs

Muni Long

Muni Long Over

Lucky Daye

Lucky Daye Hurt Me So Good

Jazmine Sullivan

19. Best Traditional R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

Do 4 Love

Snoh Aalegra

Snoh Aalegra Keeps On Fallin’

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA

Beyoncé

Beyoncé ‘Round Midnight

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan Good Morning Gorgeous

Mary J. Blige

20. Best R&B Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

CUFF IT

Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé) Good Morning Gorgeous

Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige) Hrs & Hrs

Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long) Hurt Me So Good

Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan) Please Don’t Walk Away

PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

21. Best Progressive R&B Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

Operation Funk

Cory Henry

Cory Henry Gemini Rights

Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy Drones

Terrace Martin

Terrace Martin Starfruit

Moonchild

Moonchild Red Balloon

Tank And The Bangas

22. Best R&B Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new R&B recordings.

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Breezy (Deluxe)

Chris Brown

Chris Brown Black Radio III

Robert Glasper

Robert Glasper Candydrip

Lucky Daye

Lucky Daye Watch The Sun

PJ Morton

Rap

23. Best Rap Performance

For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

GOD DID

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy Vegas

Doja Cat

Doja Cat pushin P

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Hitkidd & GloRilla

Hitkidd & GloRilla The Heart Part 5

Kendrick Lamar

24. Best Melodic Rap Performance

For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

BEAUTIFUL

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA WAIT FOR U

Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Future Featuring Drake & Tems First Class

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow Die Hard

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer Big Energy (Live)

Latto

25. Best Rap Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Churchill Downs

Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake) GOD DID

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy) The Heart Part 5

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) pushin P

Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)

Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug) WAIT FOR U

Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

26. Best Rap Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new rap recordings.

GOD DID

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled I Never Liked You

Future

Future Come Home The Kids Miss You

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar It’s Almost Dry

Pusha T

Country

27. Best Country Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

Heartfirst

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini Something In The Orange

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan In His Arms

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert Circles Around This Town

Maren Morris

Maren Morris Live Forever

Willie Nelson

28. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

Wishful Drinking

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt Midnight Rider’s Prayer

Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert Does He Love You – Revisited

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton Never Wanted To Be That Girl

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde Going Where The Lonely Go

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

29. Best Country Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Circles Around This Town

Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris) Doin’ This

Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs) I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) If I Was A Cowboy

Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert) I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die

Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson) ‘Til You Can’t

Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

30. Best Country Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new country recordings.

Growin’ Up

Luke Combs

Luke Combs Palomino

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde Humble Quest

Maren Morris

Maren Morris A Beautiful Time

Willie Nelson

New Age, Ambient, or Chant

31. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.

Positano Songs

Will Ackerman

Will Ackerman Joy

Paul Avgerinos

Paul Avgerinos Mantra Americana

Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders

Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders The Passenger

Cheryl B. Engelhardt

Cheryl B. Engelhardt Mystic Mirror

White Sun

Jazz

32. Best Improvised Jazz Solo

For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.)

Rounds (Live)

Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist Keep Holding On

Gerald Albright, soloist

Gerald Albright, soloist Falling

Melissa Aldana, soloist

Melissa Aldana, soloist Call Of The Drum

Marcus Baylor, soloist

Marcus Baylor, soloist Cherokee/Koko

John Beasley, soloist

John Beasley, soloist Endangered Species

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

33. Best Jazz Vocal Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

The Evening : Live At APPARATUS

The Baylor Project

The Baylor Project Linger Awhile

Samara Joy

Samara Joy Fade To Black

Carmen Lundy

Carmen Lundy Fifty

The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester Ghost Song

Cécile McLorin Salvant

34. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

New Standards Vol. 1

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens Live In Italy

Peter Erskine Trio

Peter Erskine Trio LongGone

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding Parallel Motion

Yellowjackets

35. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

Bird Lives

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band Remembering Bob Freedman

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra Center Stage

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene Architecture Of Storms

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows

36. Best Latin Jazz Album

For vocal or instrumental albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

Fandango At The Wall In New York

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective Crisálida

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers If You Will

Flora Purim

Flora Purim Rhythm & Soul

Arturo Sandoval

Arturo Sandoval Música De Las Américas

Miguel Zenón

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music

37. Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

Positive

Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters

Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters When I Pray

DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters Kingdom

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters The Better Benediction

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter Get Up

Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

38. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian music single or track, (including pop, rap/hip-hop, Latin, or rock.)

God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)

Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters

Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters So Good

DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters For God Is With Us

for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters

for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters Fear Is Not My Future

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters Holy Forever

Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)

Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

39. Best Gospel Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

Die To Live

Maranda Curtis

Maranda Curtis Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

Ricky Dillard

Ricky Dillard Clarity

DOE

DOE One Deluxe

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin All Things New

Tye Tribbett

40. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, Latin, or rock recordings.

Lion

Elevation Worship

Elevation Worship Breathe

Maverick City Music

Maverick City Music Life After Death

TobyMac

TobyMac Always

Chris Tomlin

Chris Tomlin My Jesus

Anne Wilson

41. Best Roots Gospel Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

Let’s Just Praise The Lord

Gaither Vocal Band

Gaither Vocal Band Confessio – Irish American Roots

Keith & Kristyn Getty

Keith & Kristyn Getty The Willie Nelson Family

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson 2:22

Karen Peck & New River

Karen Peck & New River The Urban Hymnal

Tennessee State University Marching Band

Latin

42. Best Latin Pop Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.

AGUILERA

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Pasieros

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre De Adentro Pa Afuera

Camilo

Camilo VIAJANTE

Fonseca

Fonseca Dharma +

Sebastián Yatra

43. Best Música Urbana Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new Música Urbana recordings.

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2

Rauw Alejandro

Rauw Alejandro Un Verano Sin Ti

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny LEGENDADDY

Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee La 167

Farruko

Farruko The Love & Sex Tape

Maluma

44. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new Latin rock or alternative recordings.

El Alimento

Cimafunk

Cimafunk Tinta y Tiempo

Jorge Drexler

Jorge Drexler 1940 Carmen

Mon Laferte

Mon Laferte Alegoría

Gaby Moreno

Gaby Moreno Los Años Salvajes

Fito Paez

Fito Paez MOTOMAMI

Rosalía

45. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

Abeja Reina

Chiquis

Chiquis Un Canto por México – El Musical

Natalia Lafourcade

Natalia Lafourcade La Reunión (Deluxe)

Los Tigres Del Norte

Los Tigres Del Norte EP #1 Forajido

Christian Nodal

Christian Nodal Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Marco Antonio Solís

46. Best Tropical Latin Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

Pa’lla Voy

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony Quiero Verte Feliz

La Santa Cecilia

La Santa Cecilia Lado A Lado B

Víctor Manuelle

Víctor Manuelle Legendario

Tito Nieves

Tito Nieves Imágenes Latinas

Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Spanish Harlem Orchestra Cumbiana II

Carlos Vives

American Roots Music

47. Best American Roots Performance

For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton Life According To Raechel

Madison Cunningham

Madison Cunningham Oh Betty

Fantastic Negrito

Fantastic Negrito Stompin’ Ground

Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band Prodigal Daughter

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

48. Best Americana Performance

For new vocal or instrumental Americana performance. Award to the artist(s).

Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]

Eric Alexandrakis

Eric Alexandrakis There You Go Again

Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett The Message

Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin You And Me On The Rock

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius Made Up Mind

Bonnie Raitt

49. Best American Roots Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Bright Star

Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell) Forever

Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow) High And Lonesome

T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss) Just Like That

Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) Prodigal Daughter

Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell) You And Me On The Rock

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

50. Best Americana Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

In These Silent Days

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile Things Happen That Way

Dr. John

Dr. John Good To Be…

Keb’ Mo’

Keb’ Mo’ Raise The Roof

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Just Like That…

Bonnie Raitt

51. Best Bluegrass Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

Toward The Fray

The Infamous Stringdusters

The Infamous Stringdusters Almost Proud

The Del McCoury Band

The Del McCoury Band Calling You From My Mountain

Peter Rowan

Peter Rowan Crooked Tree

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Get Yourself Outside

Yonder Mountain String Band

52. Best Traditional Blues Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

Heavy Load Blues

Gov’t Mule

Gov’t Mule The Blues Don’t Lie

Buddy Guy

Buddy Guy Get On Board

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder The Sun Is Shining Down

John Mayall

John Mayall Mississippi Son

Charlie Musselwhite

53. Best Contemporary Blues Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

Done Come Too Far

Shemekia Copeland

Shemekia Copeland Crown

Eric Gales

Eric Gales Bloodline Maintenance

Ben Harper

Ben Harper Set Sail

North Mississippi Allstars

North Mississippi Allstars Brother Johnny

Edgar Winter

54. Best Folk Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

Spellbound

Judy Collins

Judy Collins Revealer

Madison Cunningham

Madison Cunningham The Light At The End Of The Line

Janis Ian

Janis Ian Age Of Apathy

Aoife O’Donovan

Aoife O’Donovan Hell On Church Street

Punch Brothers

55. Best Regional Roots Music Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

Full Circle

Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland Natalie Noelani

Natalie Ai Kamauu

Natalie Ai Kamauu Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani Lucky Man

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Ranky Tanky

Reggae

56. Best Reggae Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new reggae recordings.

The Kalling

Kabaka Pyramid

Kabaka Pyramid Gifted

Koffee

Koffee Scorcha

Sean Paul

Sean Paul Third Time’s The Charm

Protoje

Protoje Com Fly Wid Mi

Shaggy

Global Music

57. Best Global Music Performance

For new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings.

Udhero Na

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar Gimme Love

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo Last Last

Burna Boy

Burna Boy Neva Bow Down

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro Bayethe

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

58. Best Global Music Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.

Shuruaat

Berklee Indian Ensemble

Berklee Indian Ensemble Love, Damini

Burna Boy

Burna Boy Queen Of Sheba

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf Between Us… (Live)

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago Sakura

Masa Takumi

Children’s

59. Best Children’s Music Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

Into The Little Blue House

Wendy And DB

Wendy And DB Los Fabulosos

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band The Movement

Alphabet Rockers

Alphabet Rockers Ready Set Go!

Divinity Roxx

Divinity Roxx Space Cadet

Justin Roberts

Spoken Word

60. Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda Finding Me

Viola Davis

Viola Davis Music Is History

Questlove

61. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new spoken word poetry recordings.

Black Men Are Precious

Ethelbert Miller

Ethelbert Miller Call Us What We Carry: Poems

Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman Hiding In Plain View

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Malcolm-Jamal Warner The Poet Who Sat By The Door

J. Ivy

J. Ivy You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

Amir Sulaiman

Comedy

62. Best Comedy Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new recordings.

The Closer

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle Comedy Monster

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow Sorry

Louis CK

Louis CK We All Scream

Patton Oswalt

Musical Theater

63. Best Musical Theater Album

For albums containing greater 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principal vocalist(s), and the album producer(s) of 50% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of 50 % or more of a score of a new recording are eligible for an Award if any previous recording of said score has not been nominated in this category.

Caroline, Or Change

John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast) Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast) MJ The Musical

Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast) Mr. Saturday Night

Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast) Six: Live On Opening Night

Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast) A Strange Loop

Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Music for Visual Media

64. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to the principal artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

ELVIS

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) Encanto

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) Top Gun: Maverick

Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe

Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe West Side Story

(Various Artists)

65. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, or other visual media.

The Batman

Michael Giacchino, composer

Michael Giacchino, composer Encanto

Germaine Franco, composer

Germaine Franco, composer No Time To Die

Hans Zimmer, composer

Hans Zimmer, composer The Power Of The Dog

Jonny Greenwood, composer

Jonny Greenwood, composer Succession: Season 3

Nicholas Britell, composer

66. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, video games and other interactive media.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Austin Wintory, composer

Austin Wintory, composer Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok

Stephanie Economou, composer

Stephanie Economou, composer Call Of Duty®: Vanguard

Bear McCreary, composer

Bear McCreary, composer Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

Richard Jacques, composer

Richard Jacques, composer Old World

Christopher Tin, composer

67. Best Song Written For Visual Media

A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Be Alive [From King Richard]

Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé) Carolina [From Where The Crawdads Sing]

Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift) Hold My Hand [From Top Gun: Maverick]

Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga) Keep Rising (The Woman King) [From The Woman King]

Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)

Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo) Nobody Like U [From Turning Red]

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva) We Don’t Talk About Bruno [From Encanto]

Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)

Composing/Arranging

68. Best Instrumental Composition

A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

African Tales

Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar) El País Invisible

Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)

Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn) Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues

Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers)

Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers) Refuge

Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer) Snapshots

Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

69. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)

Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)

Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6) How Deep Is Your Love

Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return) Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness)

Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman) Minnesota, WI

Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf) Scrapple From The Apple

John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

70. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Let It Happen

Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole) Never Gonna Be Alone

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer) Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant) Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie) 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)

Package, Notes, and Historical

71. Best Recording Package

Beginningless Beginning

Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra) Divers

William Stichter, art director (Soporus)

William Stichter, art director (Soporus) Everything Was Beautiful

Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)

Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized) Telos

Ming Liu, art director (Fann)

Ming Liu, art director (Fann) Voyeurist

Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)

72. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined

Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)

Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists) Big Mess

Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman) Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas) Book

Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants) In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83

Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

73. Best Album Notes

The American Clavé Recordings

Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)

Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla) Andy Irvine & Paul Brady

Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)

Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady) Harry Partch, 1942

John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)

John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch) Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)

Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson) Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

74. Best Historical Album

Against The Odds: 1974-1982

Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)

Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie) The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould) Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)

Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson) To Whom It May Concern…

Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)

Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship) Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

Songwriting

75. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

A Songwriter’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

Amy Allen For My Friends (King Princess) (S) The Hardest Part (Alexander23) (S) If We Were A Party (Alexander23) (S) If You Love Me (Lizzo) (T) Magic Wand (Alexander23) (T) Matilda (Harry Styles) (T) Move Me (Charli XCX) (T) Too Bad (King Princess) (S) Vicious (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)

Nija Charles Cozy (Beyoncé) (T) Ex For A Reason (Summer Walker With JT From City Girls) (T) Good Love (City Girls Featuring Usher) (S) Iykyk (Lil Durk Featuring Ella Mai & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie) (T) Lobby (Anitta & Missy Elliott) (S) Ride For You (Meek Mill Featuring Kehlani) (T) Sweetest Pie (Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa) (S) Tangerine (Kehlani) (T) Throw It Away (Summer Walker) (T)

Tobias Jesso Jr. Boyfriends (Harry Styles) (T) Can I Get It (Adele) (T) Careless (FKA Twigs Featuring Daniel Caesar) (T) C’mon Baby Cry (Orville Peck) (T) Dotted Lines (King Princess) (T) Let You Go (Diplo & TSHA) (S) No Good Reason (Omar Apollo) (T) Thank You Song (FKA Twigs) (T) To Be Loved (Adele) (T)

The-Dream Break My Soul (Beyoncé) (S) Church Girl (Beyoncé) (T) Energy (Beyoncé) (T) I’m That Girl (Beyoncé) (T) Mercedes (Brent Faiyaz) (S) Rock N Roll (Pusha T Featuring Kanye West and Kid Cudi) (T) Rolling Stone (Brent Faiyaz) (T) Summer Renaissance (Beyoncé) (T) Thique (Beyoncé) (T)

Laura Veltz Background Music (Maren Morris) (T) Feed (Demi Lovato) (T) Humble Quest (Maren Morris) (T) Pain (Ingrid Andress) (T) 29 (Demi Lovato) (T)



Production

76. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

Adolescence

George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)

George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk) Black Radio III

Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)

Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper) Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)

Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty) Harry’s House

Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles) Wet Leg

Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)

77. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

Jack Antonoff All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (Taylor Swift) (T) Dance Fever (Florence + The Machine) (A) I Still Believe (Diana Ross) (T) Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Various Artists) (A) Part Of The Band (The 1975) (S)

Dan Auerbach Dropout Boogie (The Black Keys) (A) El Bueno Y El Malo (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T) Nightmare Daydream (The Velveteers) (A) Rich White Honky Blues (Hank Williams Jr.) (A) Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson (Various Artists) (A) Strange Time To Be Alive (Early James) (A) Sweet Unknown (Ceramic Animal) (A) Tres Hermanos (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T) Young Blood (Marcus King) (A)

Boi-1da Chronicles (Cordae Featuring H.E.R. & Lil Durk) (T) Churchill Downs (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake) (T) Heated (Beyoncé) (T) Mafia (Travis Scott) (S) N95 (Kendrick Lamar) (T) Nail Tech (Jack Harlow) (T) Not Another Love Song (Ella Mai) (T) Scarred (Giveon) (T) Silent Hill (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Dahi Buttons (Steve Lacy) (T) Count Me Out (Kendrick Lamar) (T) Die Hard (Kendrick Lamar) (T) DJ Quik (Vince Staples) (T) Father Time (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Sampha) (T) Give You The World (Steve Lacy) (T) Mercury (Steve Lacy) (T) Mirror (Kendrick Lamar) (T) Rich Spirit (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II Candy Drip (Lucky Daye) (A) An Evening With Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak And Silk Sonic) (A) Good Morning Gorgeous (Mary J. Blige) (S) Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child (Jazmine Sullivan) (S)



78. Best Remixed Recording

A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.

About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo) BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix)

Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)

Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé) Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding) Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)

Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)

Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette) Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

79. Best Immersive Audio Album

For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new immersive mix of four or more channels. Award to the immersive mix engineer, immersive producer (if any) and immersive mastering engineer (if any).

AGUILERA

Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)

Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera) Divine Tides

Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej) Memories…Do Not Open

Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)

Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers) Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1

Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom) Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

80. Best Engineered Album, Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra

Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) Perspectives

Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion) Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World

Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene) Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes

Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

81. Producer Of The Year, Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

Jonathan Allen Aspire (Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre, Enrico Fagone & London Symphony Orchestra) (A) Cooper: Continuum (Jessica Cottis, Adjoah Andoh, Clio Gould & The Oculus Ensemble) (A) Muse (Sheku Kanneh-Mason & Isata Kanneh-Mason) (A) Origins (Lucie Horsch) (A) Saudade (Plinio Fernandes) (A) Schubert: Winterreise (Benjamin Appl) (A) Secret Love Letters (Lisa Batiashvili, Yannik Nézet-Séguin & Philadelphia Orchestra) (A) Song (Sheku Kanneh-Mason) (A)

Christoph Franke Brahms & Berg: Violin Concertos (Christian Tetzlaff, Robin Ticciati & Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin) (A) John Williams – The Berlin Concert (John Williams & Berliner Philharmoniker) (A) Mendelssohn: Piano Concertos (Lars Vogt & Orchestre De Chambre De Paris) (A) Mozart: Complete Piano Sonatas (Elisabeth Leonskaja) (A) Mozart Y Mambo: Cuban Dances (Sarah Willis, José Antonio Méndez Padrón & Havana Lyceum Orchestra) (A)

James Ginsburg As We Are (Julian Velasco) (A) Avant L’Orage – French String Trios (Black Oak Ensemble) (A) Gems From Armenia (Aznavoorian Duo) (A) Stephenson: Symphony No. 3, ‘Visions’ (Vladimir Kulenovic & Lake Forest Symphony) (A) Trios From Contemporary Chicago (Lincoln Trio) (A) When There Are No Words – Revolutionary Works For Oboe And Piano (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush) (A)

Elaine Martone Beethoven: The Last Sonatas (Gerardo Teissonnière) (A) Big Things (Icarus Quartet) (A) Perspectives (Third Coast Percussion) (A) Schnittke: Concerto For Piano And Strings; Prokofiev: Symphony No. 2 (Yefim Bronfman, Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A) Strauss: Three Tone Poems (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A) Upon Further Reflection (John Wilson) (A)

Judith Sherman Akiho: Oculus (Various Artists) (A) Bach, C.P.E.: Sonatas & Rondos (Marc-André Hamelin) (A) Bolcom: The Complete Rags (Marc-André Hamelin) (A) Felix & Fanny Mendelssohn: String Quartets (Takács Quartet) (A) Huang Ro’s A Dust In Time (Del Sol Quartet) (A) It Feels Like (Eunbi Kim) (A) León: Teclas De Mi Piano (Adam Kent) (A) Violin Odyssey (Itamar Zorman & Ieva Jokubaviciute) (A) Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman (Michael Repper & New York Youth Symphony) (A)



Classical

82. Best Orchestral Performance

Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World

Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)

Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble) Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) Eastman: Stay On It

Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up) John Williams – The Berlin Concert

John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker) Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

83. Best Opera Recording

Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists, and to the Composer and Librettist (if applicable) of a world premiere Opera recording only.

Aucoin: Eurydice

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X

Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

84. Best Choral Performance

Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.

Bach: St. John Passion

John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)

John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir) Born

Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)

Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing) Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

85. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.

Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets

Dover Quartet

Dover Quartet Musical Remembrances

Neave Trio

Neave Trio Perspectives

Third Coast Percussion

Third Coast Percussion Shaw: Evergreen

Attacca Quartet

Attacca Quartet What Is American

PUBLIQuartet

86. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.

Abels: Isolation Variation

Hilary Hahn

Hilary Hahn Bach: The Art Of Life

Daniil Trifonov

Daniil Trifonov Beethoven: Diabelli Variations

Mitsuko Uchida

Mitsuko Uchida Letters For The Future

Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic

Mak Grgić

87. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with greater than 50% playing time of new material.

Eden

Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro) How Do I Find You

Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)

Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus) Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly

Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)

Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley) Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene

Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

88. Best Classical Compendium

Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 50% playing time of the album, and to the Composer and Librettist (if applicable) with over 50% playing time of a world premiere recording only.

An Adoption Story

Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers Aspire

JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer A Concert For Ukraine

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer The Lost Birds

Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

89. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

Akiho: Ligneous Suite

Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)

Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet) Bermel: Intonations

Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)

Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet) Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God

Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)

Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester) Puts: Contact

Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra) Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved

Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)

Music Video/Film

90. Best Music Video

Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

Easy On Me

Adele

Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers

Adele Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers Yet To Come

BTS

Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

BTS Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer Woman

Doja Cat

Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers

Doja Cat Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers The Heart Part 5

Kendrick Lamar

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

Kendrick Lamar Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers As It Was

Harry Styles

Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers

Harry Styles Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers All Too Well: The Short Film

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

91. Best Music Film

For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

Adele One Night Only

Adele

Paul Dugdale, video director

Adele Paul Dugdale, video director Our World

Justin Bieber

Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers

Justin Bieber Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers Billie Eilish Live At The O2

Billie Eilish

Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers

Billie Eilish Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)

Rosalía

Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors

Rosalía Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

(Various Artists)

Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers

(Various Artists) Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers A Band A Brotherhood A Barn

Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer

For the 2023 Grammys, the Recording Academy unveiled five new categories, bringing the total number of categories up to 91. The categories include Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, Best Americana Performance, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media, and the Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical Award.

“What they have to do to enter in the OEP [Online Entry Process] is to have a minimum of five songs in which they’re listed as a non-performing, non-producing songwriter or co-writer,” Susan Stewart, the Managing Director of the Recording Academy’s Songwriters & Composers Wing, said in a Grammy.com interview. “We want people to understand that there are people behind these songs, who create a piece of art from nothing. We want to make sure they’re recognized. It’s an amazing profession.”