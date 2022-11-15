2023 Grammy Nominations: See The Full List of Nominees, Including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, & More

The 65th Grammy Awards rolled out their nominations Tuesday (Nov. 15), and from the looks of it, the Feb. 5, 2023 ceremony promises to be one of the most star-studded events in recent music history. After a nomination period that saw albums from Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Adele, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, and more, the Grammy nominations revealed just how the past twelve months were an incredible year of music. Check out the list below, courtesy of The New York Times
Following a COVID-affected 2021 ceremony that put an emphasis on performances, the 2022 Grammys were a return to the status quo — in a sense. The ceremony relocated to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and ultimately saw Jon Batiste win Album of the Year. His This is Us beat Justin Bieber (Justice), Doja Cat (Planet Her), Taylor Swift (Evermore), Kanye “Ye” West (Donda), H.E.R. (Back Of My Mind), Billie Eilish (Happier Than Ever), Lil Nas X (Montero), Olivia Rodrigo (Sour), and Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga (Love For Sale). Silk Sonic won Record and Song of the Year with “Leave The Door Open,” and Olivia took home the Best New Artist award.
A lot of familiar faces took home Grammys in 2022 – and faces no one expected, specifically Louis CK winning the Best Comedy Album for Sincerely Louis CK (Louis was nominated again, BTW). With Kanye “Ye” West’s recent antisemitism, one question heading into the nominations was if the Recording Academy extend a similar open-armed embrace with his 2022 album, Donda 2? Even though Ye has made it clear what he thinks about the Grammy Awards by posting a video of him urinating on one of his trophies in 2020? Apparently, no. Kanye was shut out of the Rap category, suggesting he was either snubbed or that he didn’t submit his album for consideration.
The 65th GRAMMY Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5, from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, and it will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT+.
See the full list below:
General Field
1. Record Of The Year
- “Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA “Easy On Me” — Adele “BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé “Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige “You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius “Woman” — Doja Cat “Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy “The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar “About Damn Time” — Lizzo “As It Was” — Harry Styles
2. Album Of The Year
- Voyage — ABBA
- 30 — Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
- RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
- Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
- Special — Lizzo
- Harry’s House — Harry Styles
3. Song Of The Year
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- abcdefu
Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
- About Damn Time
Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- As It Was
Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
- Bad Habit
Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
- BREAK MY SOUL
Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- Easy On Me
Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
- GOD DID
Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
- The Heart Part 5
Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
- Just Like That
Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
4. Best New Artist
This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Pop
5. Best Pop Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
- Easy On Me
Adele
- Moscow Mule
Bad Bunny
- Woman
Doja Cat
- Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
- About Damn Time
Lizzo
- As It Was
Harry Styles
6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
- Don’t Shut Me Down
ABBA
- Bam Bam
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
- My Universe
Coldplay & BTS
- I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
- Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.
- Higher
Michael Bublé
- When Christmas Comes Around…
Kelly Clarkson
- I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)
Norah Jones
- Evergreen
Pentatonix
- Thank You
Diana Ross
8. Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new pop vocal recordings.
- Voyage
ABBA
- 30
Adele
- Music Of The Spheres
Coldplay
- Special
Lizzo
- Harry’s House
Harry Styles
Dance/Electronic Music
9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.
- BREAK MY SOUL
Beyoncé
Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer
- Rosewood
Bonobo
Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer
- Don’t Forget My Love
Diplo & Miguel
Diplo & Maximilian Jaeger, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer
- I’m Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, producers; David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, mixers
- Intimidated
KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.
H.E.R. & KAYTRANADA, producers; KAYTRANADA, mixer
- On My Knees
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer
10. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.
- Renaissance
Beyoncé
- Fragments
Bonobo
- Diplo
Diplo
- The Last Goodbye
ODESZA
- Surrender
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Contemporary Instrumental Music
11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
For albums containing greater than 50% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new recordings.
- Between Dreaming And Joy
Jeff Coffin
- Not Tight
DOMi & JD Beck
- Blooz
Grant Geissman
- Jacob’s Ladder
Brad Mehldau
- Empire Central
Snarky Puppy
Rock
12. Best Rock Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.
- So Happy It Hurts
Bryan Adams
- Old Man
Beck
- Wild Child
The Black Keys
- Broken Horses
Brandi Carlile
- Crawl!
Idles
- Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
- Holiday
Turnstile
13. Best Metal Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.
- Call Me Little Sunshine
Ghost
- We’ll Be Back
Megadeth
- Kill Or Be Killed
Muse
- Degradation Rules
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
- Blackout
Turnstile
14. Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- Black Summer
Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
- Blackout
Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
- Broken Horses
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
- Harmonia’s Dream
Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
- Patient Number 9
John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)
15. Best Rock Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.
- Dropout Boogie
The Black Keys
- The Boy Named If
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Crawler
Idles
- Mainstream Sellout
Machine Gun Kelly
- Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne
- Lucifer On The Sofa
Spoon
Alternative
16. Best Alternative Music Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative Alternative music recordings.
- There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
Arctic Monkeys
- Certainty
Big Thief
- King
Florence + The Machine
- Chaise Longue
Wet Leg
- Spitting Off The Edge Of The World
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius
17. Best Alternative Music Album
Vocal or Instrumental.
- WE
Arcade Fire
- Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Big Thief
- Fossora
Björk
- Wet Leg
Wet Leg
- Cool It Down
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
R&B
18. Best R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.
- VIRGO’S GROOVE
Beyoncé
- Here With Me
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
- Hrs & Hrs
Muni Long
- Over
Lucky Daye
- Hurt Me So Good
Jazmine Sullivan
19. Best Traditional R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.
- Do 4 Love
Snoh Aalegra
- Keeps On Fallin’
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
- PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA
Beyoncé
- ‘Round Midnight
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
- Good Morning Gorgeous
Mary J. Blige
20. Best R&B Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- CUFF IT
Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- Good Morning Gorgeous
Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
- Hrs & Hrs
Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
- Hurt Me So Good
Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
- Please Don’t Walk Away
PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
21. Best Progressive R&B Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B.
- Operation Funk
Cory Henry
- Gemini Rights
Steve Lacy
- Drones
Terrace Martin
- Starfruit
Moonchild
- Red Balloon
Tank And The Bangas
22. Best R&B Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new R&B recordings.
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Mary J. Blige
- Breezy (Deluxe)
Chris Brown
- Black Radio III
Robert Glasper
- Candydrip
Lucky Daye
- Watch The Sun
PJ Morton
Rap
23. Best Rap Performance
For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.
- GOD DID
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- Vegas
Doja Cat
- pushin P
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
- F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Hitkidd & GloRilla
- The Heart Part 5
Kendrick Lamar
24. Best Melodic Rap Performance
For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.
- BEAUTIFUL
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
- WAIT FOR U
Future Featuring Drake & Tems
- First Class
Jack Harlow
- Die Hard
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
- Big Energy (Live)
Latto
25. Best Rap Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- Churchill Downs
Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
- GOD DID
Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
- The Heart Part 5
Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
- pushin P
Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)
- WAIT FOR U
Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)
26. Best Rap Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new rap recordings.
- GOD DID
DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You
Future
- Come Home The Kids Miss You
Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Kendrick Lamar
- It’s Almost Dry
Pusha T
Country
27. Best Country Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.
- Heartfirst
Kelsea Ballerini
- Something In The Orange
Zach Bryan
- In His Arms
Miranda Lambert
- Circles Around This Town
Maren Morris
- Live Forever
Willie Nelson
28. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.
- Wishful Drinking
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
- Midnight Rider’s Prayer
Brothers Osborne
- Outrunnin’ Your Memory
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
- Does He Love You – Revisited
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
- Never Wanted To Be That Girl
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
- Going Where The Lonely Go
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
29. Best Country Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- Circles Around This Town
Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- Doin’ This
Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)
- I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- If I Was A Cowboy
Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
- I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die
Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)
- ‘Til You Can’t
Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)
30. Best Country Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new country recordings.
- Growin’ Up
Luke Combs
- Palomino
Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Ashley McBryde
- Humble Quest
Maren Morris
- A Beautiful Time
Willie Nelson
New Age, Ambient, or Chant
31. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.
- Positano Songs
Will Ackerman
- Joy
Paul Avgerinos
- Mantra Americana
Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders
- The Passenger
Cheryl B. Engelhardt
- Mystic Mirror
White Sun
Jazz
32. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.)
- Rounds (Live)
Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist
- Keep Holding On
Gerald Albright, soloist
- Falling
Melissa Aldana, soloist
- Call Of The Drum
Marcus Baylor, soloist
- Cherokee/Koko
John Beasley, soloist
- Endangered Species
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist
33. Best Jazz Vocal Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.
- The Evening : Live At APPARATUS
The Baylor Project
- Linger Awhile
Samara Joy
- Fade To Black
Carmen Lundy
- Fifty
The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester
- Ghost Song
Cécile McLorin Salvant
34. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.
- New Standards Vol. 1
Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens
- Live In Italy
Peter Erskine Trio
- LongGone
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade
- Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival
Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding
- Parallel Motion
Yellowjackets
35. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.
- Bird Lives
John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band
- Remembering Bob Freedman
Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob
- Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
- Center Stage
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene
- Architecture Of Storms
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows
36. Best Latin Jazz Album
For vocal or instrumental albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.
- Fandango At The Wall In New York
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
- Crisálida
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers
- If You Will
Flora Purim
- Rhythm & Soul
Arturo Sandoval
- Música De Las Américas
Miguel Zenón
Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music
37. Best Gospel Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.
- Positive
Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters
- When I Pray
DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters
- Kingdom
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters
- The Better Benediction
PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter
- Get Up
Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters
38. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian music single or track, (including pop, rap/hip-hop, Latin, or rock.)
- God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)
Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters
- So Good
DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters
- For God Is With Us
for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters
- Fear Is Not My Future
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters
- Holy Forever
Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters
- Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)
Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters
39. Best Gospel Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.
- Die To Live
Maranda Curtis
- Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
Ricky Dillard
- Clarity
DOE
- One Deluxe
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
- All Things New
Tye Tribbett
40. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, Latin, or rock recordings.
- Lion
Elevation Worship
- Breathe
Maverick City Music
- Life After Death
TobyMac
- Always
Chris Tomlin
- My Jesus
Anne Wilson
41. Best Roots Gospel Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.
- Let’s Just Praise The Lord
Gaither Vocal Band
- Confessio – Irish American Roots
Keith & Kristyn Getty
- The Willie Nelson Family
Willie Nelson
- 2:22
Karen Peck & New River
- The Urban Hymnal
Tennessee State University Marching Band
Latin
42. Best Latin Pop Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.
- AGUILERA
Christina Aguilera
- Pasieros
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
- De Adentro Pa Afuera
Camilo
- VIAJANTE
Fonseca
- Dharma +
Sebastián Yatra
43. Best Música Urbana Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new Música Urbana recordings.
- TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2
Rauw Alejandro
- Un Verano Sin Ti
Bad Bunny
- LEGENDADDY
Daddy Yankee
- La 167
Farruko
- The Love & Sex Tape
Maluma
44. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new Latin rock or alternative recordings.
- El Alimento
Cimafunk
- Tinta y Tiempo
Jorge Drexler
- 1940 Carmen
Mon Laferte
- Alegoría
Gaby Moreno
- Los Años Salvajes
Fito Paez
- MOTOMAMI
Rosalía
45. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.
- Abeja Reina
Chiquis
- Un Canto por México – El Musical
Natalia Lafourcade
- La Reunión (Deluxe)
Los Tigres Del Norte
- EP #1 Forajido
Christian Nodal
- Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
Marco Antonio Solís
46. Best Tropical Latin Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.
- Pa’lla Voy
Marc Anthony
- Quiero Verte Feliz
La Santa Cecilia
- Lado A Lado B
Víctor Manuelle
- Legendario
Tito Nieves
- Imágenes Latinas
Spanish Harlem Orchestra
- Cumbiana II
Carlos Vives
American Roots Music
47. Best American Roots Performance
For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).
- Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton
- Life According To Raechel
Madison Cunningham
- Oh Betty
Fantastic Negrito
- Stompin’ Ground
Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- Prodigal Daughter
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
48. Best Americana Performance
For new vocal or instrumental Americana performance. Award to the artist(s).
- Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]
Eric Alexandrakis
- There You Go Again
Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett
- The Message
Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin
- You And Me On The Rock
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
- Made Up Mind
Bonnie Raitt
49. Best American Roots Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- Bright Star
Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
- Forever
Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
- High And Lonesome
T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
- Just Like That
Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
- Prodigal Daughter
Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)
- You And Me On The Rock
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)
50. Best Americana Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.
- In These Silent Days
Brandi Carlile
- Things Happen That Way
Dr. John
- Good To Be…
Keb’ Mo’
- Raise The Roof
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Just Like That…
Bonnie Raitt
51. Best Bluegrass Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.
- Toward The Fray
The Infamous Stringdusters
- Almost Proud
The Del McCoury Band
- Calling You From My Mountain
Peter Rowan
- Crooked Tree
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Get Yourself Outside
Yonder Mountain String Band
52. Best Traditional Blues Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.
- Heavy Load Blues
Gov’t Mule
- The Blues Don’t Lie
Buddy Guy
- Get On Board
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
- The Sun Is Shining Down
John Mayall
- Mississippi Son
Charlie Musselwhite
53. Best Contemporary Blues Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.
- Done Come Too Far
Shemekia Copeland
- Crown
Eric Gales
- Bloodline Maintenance
Ben Harper
- Set Sail
North Mississippi Allstars
- Brother Johnny
Edgar Winter
54. Best Folk Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.
- Spellbound
Judy Collins
- Revealer
Madison Cunningham
- The Light At The End Of The Line
Janis Ian
- Age Of Apathy
Aoife O’Donovan
- Hell On Church Street
Punch Brothers
55. Best Regional Roots Music Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.
- Full Circle
Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland
- Natalie Noelani
Natalie Ai Kamauu
- Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center
Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani
- Lucky Man
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
- Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Ranky Tanky
Reggae
56. Best Reggae Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new reggae recordings.
- The Kalling
Kabaka Pyramid
- Gifted
Koffee
- Scorcha
Sean Paul
- Third Time’s The Charm
Protoje
- Com Fly Wid Mi
Shaggy
Global Music
57. Best Global Music Performance
For new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings.
- Udhero Na
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
- Gimme Love
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
- Last Last
Burna Boy
- Neva Bow Down
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
- Bayethe
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
58. Best Global Music Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.
- Shuruaat
Berklee Indian Ensemble
- Love, Damini
Burna Boy
- Queen Of Sheba
Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
- Between Us… (Live)
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
- Sakura
Masa Takumi
Children’s
59. Best Children’s Music Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.
- Into The Little Blue House
Wendy And DB
- Los Fabulosos
Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
- The Movement
Alphabet Rockers
- Ready Set Go!
Divinity Roxx
- Space Cadet
Justin Roberts
Spoken Word
60. Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- Act Like You Got Some Sense
Jamie Foxx
- All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks
Mel Brooks
- Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World
Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Finding Me
Viola Davis
- Music Is History
Questlove
61. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new spoken word poetry recordings.
- Black Men Are Precious
Ethelbert Miller
- Call Us What We Carry: Poems
Amanda Gorman
- Hiding In Plain View
Malcolm-Jamal Warner
- The Poet Who Sat By The Door
J. Ivy
- You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
Amir Sulaiman
Comedy
62. Best Comedy Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new recordings.
- The Closer
Dave Chappelle
- Comedy Monster
Jim Gaffigan
- A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Randy Rainbow
- Sorry
Louis CK
- We All Scream
Patton Oswalt
Musical Theater
63. Best Musical Theater Album
For albums containing greater 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principal vocalist(s), and the album producer(s) of 50% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of 50 % or more of a score of a new recording are eligible for an Award if any previous recording of said score has not been nominated in this category.
- Caroline, Or Change
John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)
- Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)
- MJ The Musical
Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
- Mr. Saturday Night
Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
- Six: Live On Opening Night
Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
- A Strange Loop
Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Music for Visual Media
64. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to the principal artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).
- ELVIS
(Various Artists)
- Encanto
(Various Artists)
- Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)
(Various Artists)
- Top Gun: Maverick
Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe
- West Side Story
(Various Artists)
65. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, or other visual media.
- The Batman
Michael Giacchino, composer
- Encanto
Germaine Franco, composer
- No Time To Die
Hans Zimmer, composer
- The Power Of The Dog
Jonny Greenwood, composer
- Succession: Season 3
Nicholas Britell, composer
66. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, video games and other interactive media.
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Austin Wintory, composer
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok
Stephanie Economou, composer
- Call Of Duty®: Vanguard
Bear McCreary, composer
- Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy
Richard Jacques, composer
- Old World
Christopher Tin, composer
67. Best Song Written For Visual Media
A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- Be Alive [From King Richard]
Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- Carolina [From Where The Crawdads Sing]
Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
- Hold My Hand [From Top Gun: Maverick]
Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
- Keep Rising (The Woman King) [From The Woman King]
Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)
- Nobody Like U [From Turning Red]
Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
- We Don’t Talk About Bruno [From Encanto]
Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)
Composing/Arranging
68. Best Instrumental Composition
A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.
- African Tales
Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
- El País Invisible
Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)
- Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers)
- Refuge
Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)
- Snapshots
Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
69. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)
Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)
- How Deep Is Your Love
Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)
- Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness)
Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)
- Minnesota, WI
Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)
- Scrapple From The Apple
John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)
70. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- Let It Happen
Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)
- Never Gonna Be Alone
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)
- Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
- Songbird (Orchestral Version)
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)
- 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)
Package, Notes, and Historical
71. Best Recording Package
- Beginningless Beginning
Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)
- Divers
William Stichter, art director (Soporus)
- Everything Was Beautiful
Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)
- Telos
Ming Liu, art director (Fann)
- Voyeurist
Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)
72. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
- Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined
Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)
- Big Mess
Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)
- Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)
- Book
Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)
- In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83
Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)
73. Best Album Notes
- The American Clavé Recordings
Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)
- Andy Irvine & Paul Brady
Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)
- Harry Partch, 1942
John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)
- Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)
- Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
74. Best Historical Album
- Against The Odds: 1974-1982
Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)
- The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)
- Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)
- To Whom It May Concern…
Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)
- Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)
Songwriting
75. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
A Songwriter’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
- Amy Allen
- For My Friends (King Princess) (S)
- The Hardest Part (Alexander23) (S)
- If We Were A Party (Alexander23) (S)
- If You Love Me (Lizzo) (T)
- Magic Wand (Alexander23) (T)
- Matilda (Harry Styles) (T)
- Move Me (Charli XCX) (T)
- Too Bad (King Princess) (S)
- Vicious (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)
- Nija Charles
- Cozy (Beyoncé) (T)
- Ex For A Reason (Summer Walker With JT From City Girls) (T)
- Good Love (City Girls Featuring Usher) (S)
- Iykyk (Lil Durk Featuring Ella Mai & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie) (T)
- Lobby (Anitta & Missy Elliott) (S)
- Ride For You (Meek Mill Featuring Kehlani) (T)
- Sweetest Pie (Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa) (S)
- Tangerine (Kehlani) (T)
- Throw It Away (Summer Walker) (T)
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- Boyfriends (Harry Styles) (T)
- Can I Get It (Adele) (T)
- Careless (FKA Twigs Featuring Daniel Caesar) (T)
- C’mon Baby Cry (Orville Peck) (T)
- Dotted Lines (King Princess) (T)
- Let You Go (Diplo & TSHA) (S)
- No Good Reason (Omar Apollo) (T)
- Thank You Song (FKA Twigs) (T)
- To Be Loved (Adele) (T)
- The-Dream
- Break My Soul (Beyoncé) (S)
- Church Girl (Beyoncé) (T)
- Energy (Beyoncé) (T)
- I’m That Girl (Beyoncé) (T)
- Mercedes (Brent Faiyaz) (S)
- Rock N Roll (Pusha T Featuring Kanye West and Kid Cudi) (T)
- Rolling Stone (Brent Faiyaz) (T)
- Summer Renaissance (Beyoncé) (T)
- Thique (Beyoncé) (T)
- Laura Veltz
- Background Music (Maren Morris) (T)
- Feed (Demi Lovato) (T)
- Humble Quest (Maren Morris) (T)
- Pain (Ingrid Andress) (T)
- 29 (Demi Lovato) (T)
Production
76. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
- Adolescence
George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)
- Black Radio III
Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)
- Chloë and the Next 20th Century
Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)
- Harry’s House
Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)
- Wet Leg
Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)
77. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
- Jack Antonoff
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (Taylor Swift) (T)
- Dance Fever (Florence + The Machine) (A)
- I Still Believe (Diana Ross) (T)
- Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Various Artists) (A)
- Part Of The Band (The 1975) (S)
- Dan Auerbach
- Dropout Boogie (The Black Keys) (A)
- El Bueno Y El Malo (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)
- Nightmare Daydream (The Velveteers) (A)
- Rich White Honky Blues (Hank Williams Jr.) (A)
- Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson (Various Artists) (A)
- Strange Time To Be Alive (Early James) (A)
- Sweet Unknown (Ceramic Animal) (A)
- Tres Hermanos (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)
- Young Blood (Marcus King) (A)
- Boi-1da
- Chronicles (Cordae Featuring H.E.R. & Lil Durk) (T)
- Churchill Downs (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake) (T)
- Heated (Beyoncé) (T)
- Mafia (Travis Scott) (S)
- N95 (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
- Nail Tech (Jack Harlow) (T)
- Not Another Love Song (Ella Mai) (T)
- Scarred (Giveon) (T)
- Silent Hill (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
- Dahi
- Buttons (Steve Lacy) (T)
- Count Me Out (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
- Die Hard (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
- DJ Quik (Vince Staples) (T)
- Father Time (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Sampha) (T)
- Give You The World (Steve Lacy) (T)
- Mercury (Steve Lacy) (T)
- Mirror (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
- Rich Spirit (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
- Dernst “D’mile” Emile II
- Candy Drip (Lucky Daye) (A)
- An Evening With Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak And Silk Sonic) (A)
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Mary J. Blige) (S)
- Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child (Jazmine Sullivan) (S)
78. Best Remixed Recording
A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.
- About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)
- BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix)
Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)
- Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)
- Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)
- Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)
Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)
79. Best Immersive Audio Album
For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new immersive mix of four or more channels. Award to the immersive mix engineer, immersive producer (if any) and immersive mastering engineer (if any).
- AGUILERA
Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)
- Divine Tides
Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)
- Memories…Do Not Open
Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)
- Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1
Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
- Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World
Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
80. Best Engineered Album, Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
- Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra
Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring
Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- Perspectives
Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)
- Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World
Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
- Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
81. Producer Of The Year, Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
- Jonathan Allen
- Aspire (Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre, Enrico Fagone & London Symphony Orchestra) (A)
- Cooper: Continuum (Jessica Cottis, Adjoah Andoh, Clio Gould & The Oculus Ensemble) (A)
- Muse (Sheku Kanneh-Mason & Isata Kanneh-Mason) (A)
- Origins (Lucie Horsch) (A)
- Saudade (Plinio Fernandes) (A)
- Schubert: Winterreise (Benjamin Appl) (A)
- Secret Love Letters (Lisa Batiashvili, Yannik Nézet-Séguin & Philadelphia Orchestra) (A)
- Song (Sheku Kanneh-Mason) (A)
- Christoph Franke
- Brahms & Berg: Violin Concertos (Christian Tetzlaff, Robin Ticciati & Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin) (A)
- John Williams – The Berlin Concert (John Williams & Berliner Philharmoniker) (A)
- Mendelssohn: Piano Concertos (Lars Vogt & Orchestre De Chambre De Paris) (A)
- Mozart: Complete Piano Sonatas (Elisabeth Leonskaja) (A)
- Mozart Y Mambo: Cuban Dances (Sarah Willis, José Antonio Méndez Padrón & Havana Lyceum Orchestra) (A)
- James Ginsburg
- As We Are (Julian Velasco) (A)
- Avant L’Orage – French String Trios (Black Oak Ensemble) (A)
- Gems From Armenia (Aznavoorian Duo) (A)
- Stephenson: Symphony No. 3, ‘Visions’ (Vladimir Kulenovic & Lake Forest Symphony) (A)
- Trios From Contemporary Chicago (Lincoln Trio) (A)
- When There Are No Words – Revolutionary Works For Oboe And Piano (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush) (A)
- Elaine Martone
- Beethoven: The Last Sonatas (Gerardo Teissonnière) (A)
- Big Things (Icarus Quartet) (A)
- Perspectives (Third Coast Percussion) (A)
- Schnittke: Concerto For Piano And Strings; Prokofiev: Symphony No. 2 (Yefim Bronfman, Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
- Strauss: Three Tone Poems (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
- Upon Further Reflection (John Wilson) (A)
- Judith Sherman
- Akiho: Oculus (Various Artists) (A)
- Bach, C.P.E.: Sonatas & Rondos (Marc-André Hamelin) (A)
- Bolcom: The Complete Rags (Marc-André Hamelin) (A)
- Felix & Fanny Mendelssohn: String Quartets (Takács Quartet) (A)
- Huang Ro’s A Dust In Time (Del Sol Quartet) (A)
- It Feels Like (Eunbi Kim) (A)
- León: Teclas De Mi Piano (Adam Kent) (A)
- Violin Odyssey (Itamar Zorman & Ieva Jokubaviciute) (A)
- Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman (Michael Repper & New York Youth Symphony) (A)
Classical
82. Best Orchestral Performance
Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.
- Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World
Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)
- Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- Eastman: Stay On It
Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)
- John Williams – The Berlin Concert
John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)
- Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)
83. Best Opera Recording
Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists, and to the Composer and Librettist (if applicable) of a world premiere Opera recording only.
- Aucoin: Eurydice
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X
Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
84. Best Choral Performance
Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.
- Bach: St. John Passion
John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)
- Born
Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)
- Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
85. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.
- Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets
Dover Quartet
- Musical Remembrances
Neave Trio
- Perspectives
Third Coast Percussion
- Shaw: Evergreen
Attacca Quartet
- What Is American
PUBLIQuartet
86. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.
- Abels: Isolation Variation
Hilary Hahn
- Bach: The Art Of Life
Daniil Trifonov
- Beethoven: Diabelli Variations
Mitsuko Uchida
- Letters For The Future
Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic
Mak Grgić
87. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with greater than 50% playing time of new material.
- Eden
Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)
- How Do I Find You
Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist
- Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?
Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)
- Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly
Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)
- Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene
Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
88. Best Classical Compendium
Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 50% playing time of the album, and to the Composer and Librettist (if applicable) with over 50% playing time of a world premiere recording only.
- An Adoption Story
Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
- Aspire
JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
- A Concert For Ukraine
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
- The Lost Birds
Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
89. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.
- Akiho: Ligneous Suite
Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)
- Bermel: Intonations
Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)
- Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God
Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)
- Puts: Contact
Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved
Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)
Music Video/Film
90. Best Music Video
Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
- Easy On Me
Adele
Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers
- Yet To Come
BTS
Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer
- Woman
Doja Cat
Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers
- The Heart Part 5
Kendrick Lamar
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
- As It Was
Harry Styles
Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers
- All Too Well: The Short Film
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer
91. Best Music Film
For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
- Adele One Night Only
Adele
Paul Dugdale, video director
- Our World
Justin Bieber
Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers
- Billie Eilish Live At The O2
Billie Eilish
Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers
- Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)
Rosalía
Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors
- Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
(Various Artists)
Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers
- A Band A Brotherhood A Barn
Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer
For the 2023 Grammys, the Recording Academy unveiled five new categories, bringing the total number of categories up to 91. The categories include Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, Best Americana Performance, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media, and the Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical Award.
“What they have to do to enter in the OEP [Online Entry Process] is to have a minimum of five songs in which they’re listed as a non-performing, non-producing songwriter or co-writer,” Susan Stewart, the Managing Director of the Recording Academy’s Songwriters & Composers Wing, said in a Grammy.com interview. “We want people to understand that there are people behind these songs, who create a piece of art from nothing. We want to make sure they’re recognized. It’s an amazing profession.”