Olivia Rodrigo Drops Her Grammy & Breaks It, Trying To Pose With All 3 Of Her Trophies

John Locher/AP/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Show, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 03 Apr 2022
Olivia Rodrigo, winner of the awards for best pop vocal album for "Sour," best new artist and best pop solo performance for "drivers license," drops and breaks an award as she poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas 64th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room, Las Vegas, United States - 03 Apr 2022
Silk Sonic 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Show, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 03 Apr 2022
View Gallery 28 Photos.
The ‘Driver’s License’ singer had an amazing first time at the Grammy, except when she lost her grip on one of her trophies.

It’s brutal out here! Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammy night came to an awkward end after the show, when the 19-year-old singer accidentally dropped one of her trophies, while trying to pose with all three of the awards she won on Sunday April 3. The Sour singer definitely looked a little surprised and slightly embarrassed, but she didn’t seem too worried, because, well, she had two more.

Olivia was shocked when she dropped her Grammy. (John Locher/AP/Shutterstock)

Whichever trophy it is, it’ll probably need to be glued back together, because it definitely snapped in half once it hit the ground. Olivia’s jaw dropped as she realized that she lost her grip, while someone ran up to try to help her pick up the pieces. While it’s not clear which Grammy she dropped, Olivia took home the awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (for “Driver’s License”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (for Sour).

Other than the fumbled award, Olivia did look stunning in a long black dress with a purple, sparkling design (reminiscent of her Sour cover artwork) across the front. She also had a black and purple choker to match the dress. She completed her outfit with a pair of long gloves (which clearly aren’t ideal for holding multiple Grammys).

Luckily, Olivia had two more awards! (John Locher/AP/Shutterstock)

Even though she dropped one of her awards, the whole show was a definite smash for Olivia. Early on in the night, she gave an amazing performance of her breakout hit “Driver’s License” with an elaborate stage setup, complete with a car and a suburban backdrop, fitting for the song’s subject matter.

The Grammys were just the latest award show that Olivia stunned at. She’s also taken home the Best International Song award for “Good 4 u” at the 2022 BRIT Awards, back in February. While her Grammy performance was a definite career highlight, she also gave an awesome performance of her ballad “Traitor” at the American Music Awards in November, where she also won the New Artist of the Year award.