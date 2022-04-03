Olivia Rodrigo Looks Gorgeous In Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo continues to shine in the music industry, showing up to the Grammys in a gorgeous black gown on the red carpet.

Olivia Rodrigo came to play and she’s here to stay! The 19-year-old stunned at the 2022 Grammys in a stunning black dress, which showed off her amazing figure. The gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, and she paired the ensemble with elbow-length black gloves. Olivia’s look was complete with a choker necklace. She had her hair styled in loose waves, with a part in the middle.

Later in the evening, Olivia will take the stage to perform on of her hit songs. This is the singer’s very first Grammy Awards, and she’s definitely not messing around! In addition to performing, Olivia is also nominated for SEVEN awards. Her hit “Driver’s License” is up for the coveted Record of the Year, and her record, Sour, is up for Album of the Year. “Driver’s License” got a nomination in the Song of the Year category, as well, and Olivia is also up for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. “Goof 4 U” scored a nod for Best Music Video/Film, as well, but the award was handed out to Jon Batiste for “Freedom” in the pre-telecast portion of the event.

Olivia has definitely been making a name for herself not only in the music realm, but the fashion realm as well. Just recently, at the 2022 BRIT Awards at The O2 Arena in London on Feb. 8, she dazzled in a sequin gown. The “Drivers License” singer opted to wear a metallic silver sequin Alexandre Vauthier Spring 2022 gown with a low-cut cowl-neckline and spaghetti straps. The dress was cinched in at her tiny waist and flowed out into an asymmetrical skirt that looked like a disco ball. The back of the dress was the best part as the back was completely open except for the long straps that draped down.

She accessorized her look with strappy black Giuseppe Zanotti PRIS Black Patent Leather Wedge Sandal and silver rings. As for her glam, she had her dark brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves. A sultry smokey eye with thick cat eyeliner and a glossy mauve lip completed her look.

The young superstar rose to fame thanks to her hit breakup anthem “Driver’s License” which gained steam in Jan. 2021 after exploding on TikTok. Just like Taylor Swift, Olivia writes about her love life in her lyrics, although she leaves many details — including her partner’s identity — open-ended. Still, fans have come to the conclusion that Olivia’s relationship with fellow performer Joshua Bassett inspired her debut album Sour, which became a major hit upon its release in summer 2021. After her stellar performance at the Grammys, we’re looking forward to what she has up her sleeve next!