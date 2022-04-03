Grammy Award Winners 2022: Lady Gaga, Carrie Underwood & More Stars Win Big – See Full List

Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton and many more of your favorite musicians won big at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3.

After getting postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2022 Grammy Awards commenced on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Just like last year, Trevor Noah hosted the 64th annual ceremony, and some of music’s biggest stars like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, H.E.R. and more performed.

Throughout the three-hour telecast, a ton of awards were handed out by fellow celebrities. However, not every award could be handed out during the show while it was on air, with Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton and more taking home awards before the ceremony. But during the show, viewers got to see the winners announced in the biggest categories, like Album of the Year, Song of the Year and many more. See a full list of the nominees below (winners are bolded).

Record Of The Year

Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

ABBA, “I Still Have Faith In You

Jon Batiste, “Freedom”

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”

Brandi Carlile, “Right On Time”

Doja Cat Featuring SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

Silk Sonic, “Leave The Door Open”

Album Of The Year

Jon Batiste, We Are

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Love For Sale

Justin Bieber, Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat, Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

H.E.R., Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X, Montero

Olivia Rodrigo, Sour

Taylor Swift, Evermore

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Kanye West, Donda

Song Of The Year

“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

“drivers license” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight For You”–

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

“Leave The Door Open” –Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right On Time” –Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

POP

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Biber, “Anyone”

Brandi Carlile, “Right On Time”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Ariana Grande, “Positions”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber & benny blanco, “Lonely”

BTS, “Butter”

Coldplay, “Higher Power”

Coldplay

Coldplay Doja Cat Featuring SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Love For Sale

Norah Jones, Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly, A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi, Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson, That’s Life

Dolly Parton, A Holly Dolly Christmas

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber, Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat, Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande, Positions

Olivia Rodrigo, Sour

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance/Electronic Recordin

Afrojack & David Guetta, “Hero”

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo, “Loom”

James Blake, “Before”

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, “Heartbreak”

Caribou, “You Can Do It”

Rüfüs Du Sol, “Alive”

Tiësto, “The Business”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

Black Coffee, Subconsciously

ILLENIUM, Fallen Embers

Major Lazer, Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello, Shockwave

Sylvan Esso, Free Love

Ten City, Judgement

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal, Double Dealin’

Rachel Eckroth, The Garden

Taylor Eigsti, Tree Falls

Steve Gadd Band, At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri, Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC, “Shot In The Dark”

Black Pumas, “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)”

Chris Cornell, “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Deftones, “Ohms”

Foo Fighters, “Making A Fire”

Best Metal Performance

Deftones, “Genesis”

Dream Theater, “The Alien”

Gojira, “Amazonia”

Mastodon, “Pushing The Tides”

Rob Zombie, “The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)”

Best Rock Song

“All My Favorite Songs” — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

“The Bandit” — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

“Distance” — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

“Find My Way” — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

“Waiting On A War” — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

AC/DC, Power Up

Black Pumas, Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell, No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters, Medicine At Midnight

Paul McCartney, McCartney III

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes, Shore

Halsey, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee

Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams

St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home

R&B

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra, “Lost You”

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”

H.E.R., “Damage”

Silk Sonic, “Leave The Door Open”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste, “I Need You”

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal, “Bring It On Home To Me”

Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper, “Born Again”

H.E.R., “Fight For You”

Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba, “How Much Can A Heart Take”

Best R&B Song

“Damage” — Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Good Days” — Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary” –Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

“Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger, New Light

Cory Henry, Something To Say

Hiatus Kaiyote, Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye, Table For Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington, Dinner Party: Dessert

Masego, Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best R&B Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.

Snoh Aalegra, Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies

Jon Batiste, We Are

Leon Bridges, Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R., Back Of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

RAP

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Cardi B, “Up”

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray, “M Y . L I F E”

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot S***”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby, “P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L”

Doja Cat, “Need To Know”

Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign, “Wusyaname”

Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby, “Hurricane”

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts” — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

“Best Friend” — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

“Family Ties” — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Jail” — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

“M Y . L I F E” — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

J.Cole, The Off-Season

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Nas, King’s Disease II

Nas

Nas Tyler, The Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West, Donda

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name”

Jason Isbell, All I Do Is Drive

Kacey Musgraves, “camera roll”

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Brothers Osborne, “Younger Me”

Dan + Shay, “Glad You Exist”

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“camera roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold” — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne, Skeletons

Mickey Guyton, Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram, The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson, The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

NEW AGE

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton, Brothers

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej, Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone, Pangaea

Opium Moon, Night + Day

Laura Sullivan, Pieces Of Forever

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Sackodougou

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah) Kick Those Feet

Kenny Barron, soloist

Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)

Kenny Barron, soloist Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios) Bigger Than Us

Jon Batiste, soloist

Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)

Jon Batiste, soloist Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists) Absence

Terence Blanchard, soloist

Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)

Terence Blanchard, soloist Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet) Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)

Chick Corea, soloist

Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project, Generations

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Nnenna Freelon, Time Traveler

Gretchen Parlato, Flor

Esperanza Spalding, Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jon Batiste, Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet, Absence

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Skyline

Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl, Akoustic Band LIVE

Pat Metheny, Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Albu

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart, Live At Birdland!

Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force, Dear Love

Christian McBride Big Band, For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver

Sun Ra Arkestra, Swirling

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band, Jackets XL

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés, Mirror Mirror

Carlos Henriquez, The South Bronx Story

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Virtual Birdland

Dafnis Prieto Sextet, Transparency

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo, El Arte Del Bolero

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Voice Of God” — Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Joyful” — Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters

“Help” — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters

“Never Lost” — CeCe Winans

“Wait On You” — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“We Win” — Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” — H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters

“Man Of Your Word” – Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Believe For It” – CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Jireh” — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Jekalyn Carr, Changing Your Story

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live At The Ryman

Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, Jonny X Mali: Live In LA

CeCe Winans, Believe For It

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Natalie Grant, No Stranger

Israel & New Breed, Feels Like Home Vol. 2

Kari Jobe, The Blessing (Live)

Tauren Wells, Citizen Of Heaven (Live)

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Best Roots Gospel Album

Harry Connick, Jr., Alone With My Faith

Gaither Vocal Band, That’s Gospel, Brother

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Keeping On

The Isaacs, Songs For The Times

Carrie Underwood, My Savior

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán, Vértigo

Paula Arenas, Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona, Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo, Mis Manos

Alex Cuba, Mendó

Selena Gomez, Revelación

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

J Balvin, Jose

KAROL G, KG0516

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Bomba Estéreo, Deja

Diamante Eléctrico, Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Juanes, Origen

Nathy Peluso, Calambre

C. Tangana, El Madrileño

Zoé, Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

Aida Cuevas, Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Vicente Fernández, A Mis 80’s

Mon Laferte, Seis

Natalia Lafourcade, Un Canto Por México, Vol. II

Christian Nodal, Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, Salswing!

El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena

Aymée Nuviola, Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Gilberto Santa Rosa, Colegas

Tony Succar, Live In Peru

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance

Cry

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste Love And Regret

Billy Strings

Billy Strings I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free

The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck Same Devil

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile Nightflyer

Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

Avalon

Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)

Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi) Call Me A Fool

Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)

Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas) Cry

Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste) Diamond Studded Shoes

Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)

Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola) Nightflyer

Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere

Jackson Browne

Jackson Browne Leftover Feelings

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band Native Sons

Los Lobos

Los Lobos Outside Child

Allison Russell

Allison Russell Stand For Myself

Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal

Billy Strings

Billy Strings My Bluegrass Heart

Béla Fleck

Béla Fleck A Tribute To Bill Monroe

The Infamous Stringdusters

The Infamous Stringdusters Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Sturgill Simpson

Sturgill Simpson Music Is What I See

Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years Of Blues

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite Traveler’s Blues

Blues Traveler

Blues Traveler I Be Trying

Cedric Burnside

Cedric Burnside Be Ready When I Call You

Guy Davis

Guy Davis Take Me Back

Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Delta Kream

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown Royal Tea

Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa Uncivil War

Shemekia Copeland

Shemekia Copeland Fire It Up

Steve Cropper

Steve Cropper 662

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Folk Album

One Night Lonely [Live]

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Mary Chapin Carpenter Long Violent History

Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Madison Cunningham

Madison Cunningham They’re Calling Me Home

Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi Blue Heron Suite

Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live In New Orleans!

Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Bloodstains & Teardrops

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux My People

Cha Wa

Cha Wa Corey Ledet Zydeco

Corey Ledet Zydeco

Corey Ledet Zydeco Kau Ka Pe’a

Kalani Pe’a

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album

Pamoja

Etana

Etana Positive Vibration

Gramps Morgan

Gramps Morgan Live N Livin

Sean Paul

Sean Paul Royal

Jesse Royal

Jesse Royal Beauty In The Silence

Soja

Soja 10

Spice

GLOBAL MUSIC

Best Global Music Performance

Mohabbat

Arooj Aftab

Do Yourself

Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy Pà Pá Pà

Femi Kuti

Femi Kuti Blewu

Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo Essence

WizKid Featuring Tems

Best Global Music Albu

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1

Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert

Daniel Ho & Friends

Daniel Ho & Friends Mother Nature

Angelique Kidjo

Legacy +

Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

Femi Kuti And Made Kuti Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition

WizKid

CHILDREN’S

Best Children’s Music Album

Actívate

123 Andrés

123 Andrés All One Tribe

1 Tribe Collective

1 Tribe Collective Black To The Future

Pierce Freelon

Pierce Freelon A Colorful World

Falu

Falu Crayon Kids

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

SPOKEN WORD

Best Spoken Word Album

Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling

LeVar Burton, Aftermath

Don Cheadle, Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis

J. Ivy, Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago

Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman, 8:46

Barack Obama, A Promised Land

COMEDY

Best Comedy Album

Lavell Crawford, The Comedy Vaccine

Chelsea Handler, Evolution

Louis C.K., Sincerely Louis CK

Lewis Black, Thanks For Risking Your Life

Nate Bargatze, The Greatest Average American

Kevin Hart, Zero F***s Given

MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast) Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers

Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast) Girl From The North Country

Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast) Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company) Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots

Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast) The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

Cruella

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) Dear Evan Hansen

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) In The Heights

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) One Night In Miami…

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) Respect

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson Schmigadoon! Episode 1

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.

Bridgerton

Kris Bowers, composer

Kris Bowers, composer Dune

Hans Zimmer, composer

Hans Zimmer, composer The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)

Ludwig Göransson, composer

Ludwig Göransson, composer The Queen’s Gambit

Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer Soul

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media

A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7]

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White) All Eyes On Me [From Inside]

Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]

Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)

Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk) Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]

Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson) Speak Now [From One Night In Miami…]

Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition

Beautiful Is Black

Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)

Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger) Cat And Mouse

Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)

Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola) Concerto For Orchestra: Finale

Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)

Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge) Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions

Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)

Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble) Eberhard

Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Chopsticks

Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)

Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta) For The Love Of A Princess (From “Braveheart”)

Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)

Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith) Infinite Love

Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)

Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri) Meta Knight’s Revenge (From “Kirby Superstar”)

Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)

Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher) The Struggle Within

Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

The Bottom Lin

Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)

Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin) A Change Is Gonna Come

Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)

Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake) The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) Eleanor Rigby

Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry) To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

PACKAGE, NOTES, AND HISTORICAL

Best Recording Package

American Jackpot / American Girls

Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly) Carnage

Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

Pakelang

Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)

Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band) Serpentine Prison

Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)

Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger) Zeta

Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition

Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison) Color Theory

Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)

Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy) The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)

Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson)

Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson) 77-81

Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four)

Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four) Swimming In Circles

Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)

Best Album Notes

Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas

Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)

Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim) The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966

Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong) Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology

Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)

Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn) Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)

David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists) The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland

Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson) Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists) Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music

April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists) Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell) Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

PRODUCTION

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Cinema

Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)

Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías) Dawn

Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)

Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba) Hey What

BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)

BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low) Love For Sale

Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Notes With Attachments

Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Greg Koller, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Lana Del Rey) (A) Daddy’s Home (St. Vincent) (A) Gold Rush (Taylor Swift) (T) Sling (Clairo) (A) Solar Power (Lorde) (A) Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (Bleachers) (A)

Rogét Chahayed //aguardiente Y Limón %ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T) Ain’t S*** (Doja Cat) (T) Beautiful (Shelley FKA DRAM) (T) Blueberry Eyes (MAX Featuring SUGA of BTS) (S) Fire In The Sky (Anderson .Paak) (T) Kiss Me More (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) (S) Lazy Susan (21 Savage With Rich Brian Featuring Warren Hue & Masimwei) (S) NITROUS (Joji) (T) Vibez (ZAYN) (S)

Mike Elizondo Glow On (Turnstile) (A) Good Day (Twenty One Pilots) (T) Life By Misadventure (Rag’n’Bone Man) (A) Mercy (Jonas Brothers) (T) Mulberry Street (Twenty One Pilots) (T) Obviously (Lake Street Dive) (A) Repeat (Grace Vanderwaal) (S) Taking The Heat (Joy Oladokun) (T)

Hit-Boy Judas And The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album (Various Artists) (A) King’s Disease II (Nas) (A)

Ricky Reed //aguardiente y limón%ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)Can’t Let You Go (Terrace Martin Featuring Nick Grant) (S) Damn Bean (John-Robert) (T) Don’t Go Yet (Camila Cabello) (S) Gold-Diggers Sound (Leon Bridges) (A) Piece Of You (Shawn Mendes) (T) Pushing Away (Junior Mesa) (T) Rumors (Lizzo Featuring Cardi B) (S) Sing (Jon Batiste) (T)



Best Remixed Recording

Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)

Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)

Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul) Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)

Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach)

Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach) Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)

Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)

Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang) Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)

3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)

3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff) Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)

Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)

Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande) Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)

Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)

Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones) Talks (Mura Masa Remix)\

Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia

George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys) Clique

Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)

Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber) Fine Line

Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)

Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles) The Future Bites

Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Steven Wilson, immersive producer (Steven Wilson)

Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Steven Wilson, immersive producer (Steven Wilson) Stille Grender

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Archetypes

Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears

Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax)

Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax) Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh Appear And Inspire (James Franklin & The East Carolina University Chamber Singers) (A) Howells: Requiem (Brian Schmidt & Baylor University A Cappella Choir) (A) Hymns Of Kassianí (Alexander Lingas & Cappella Romana) (A) Kyr: In Praise Of Music (Joshua Copeland & Antioch Chamber Ensemble) (A) More Honourable Than The Cherubim (Vladimir Gorbik & PaTRAM Institute Male Choir) (A) O’Regan: The Phoenix (Patrick Summers, Thomas Hampson, Chad Shelton, Rihab Chaieb, Lauren Snouffer, Houston Grand Opera & Houston Grand Opera Orchestra) (A) Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom (Benedict Sheehan & The Saint Tikhon Choir) (A)

Steven Epstein Bach And Brahms Re-Imagined (Jens Lindemann, James Ehnes & Jon Kimura Parker) (A) Bartók: Quartet No. 3; Beethoven: Op. 59, No. 2; Dvořák: American Quartet (Juilliard String Quartet) (A) Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax) (A) Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 9 & 17, Arr. For Piano, String Quartet And Double Bass (Alon Goldstein, Alexander Bickard & Fine Arts Quartet) (A) Songs Of Comfort And Hope (Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott) (A)

David Frost Chamber Works By Dmitri Klebanov (ARC Ensemble) (A) Glass: Akhnaten (Karen Kamensek, J’Nai Bridges, Dísella Lárusdóttir, Zachary James, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A) Mon Ami, Mon Amour (Matt Haimovitz & Mari Kodama) (A) One Movement Symphonies – Barber, Sibelius, Scriabin (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony) (A) Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Isabel Leonard, Erin Morley, Adrianne Pieczonka, Karita Mattila, Karen Cargill, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A) Primavera I – The Wind (Matt Haimovitz) (A) Roots (Randall Goosby & Zhu Wang) (A)

Elaine Martone Archetypes (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) (A) Beneath The Sky (Zoe Allen & Levi Hernandez) (A) Davis: Family Secrets – Kith & Kin (Timothy Myers, Andrea Edith Moore & Jane Holding) (A) Quest (Elisabeth Remy Johnson) (A) Schubert: Symphony In C Major, ‘The Great’; Krenek: Static & Ecstatic (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Judith Sherman Alone Together (Jennifer Koh) (A) Bach & Beyond Part 3 (Jennifer Koh) (A) Bruits (Imani Winds) (A) Eryilmaz: Dances Of The Yogurt Maker (Erberk Eryilmaz & Carpe Diem String Quartet) (A) Fantasy – Oppens Plays Kaminsky (Ursula Oppens) (A) Home (Blythe Gaissert) (A) Mendelssohn, Visconti & Golijov (Jasper String Quartet & Jupiter String Quartet) (A) A Schubert Journey (Llŷr Williams) (A) Vers Le Silence – William Bolcom & Frédéric Chopin (Ran Dank) (A)



CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance

Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra) Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) Muhly: Throughline

Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony) Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy

Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle

Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra) Glass: Akhnaten

Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen

Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices)

Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices) Little: Soldier Songs

Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)

Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra) Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

It’s A Long Way

Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble) Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)

Rising w/The Crossing

Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)

Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing) Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons

Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)

Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir) Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom

Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)

Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir) The Singing Guitar

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking

JACK Quartet

JACK Quartet Akiho: Seven Pillars

Sandbox Percussion

Sandbox Percussion Archetypes

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears

Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

Bruits

Imani Winds

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Alone Together

Jennifer Koh

An American Mosaic

Simone Dinnerstein

Simone Dinnerstein Bach: Sonatas & Partitas

Augustin Hadelich

Augustin Hadelich Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos

Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights) Mak Bach

Mak Grgić

Mak Grgić Of Power

Curtis Stewart

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Confessions

Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist Dreams Of A New Day – Songs By Black Composers

Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist Mythologies

Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)

Schubert: Winterreise

Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist Unexpected Shadows

Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

Best Classical Compendium

American Originals – A New World, A New Canon

AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer

AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer Cerrone: The Arching Path

Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer

Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer Plays

Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers

Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change

Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Akiho: Seven Pillars

Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)

Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion) Andriessen: The Only One

Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic) Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes

Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) Batiste: Movement 11′

Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste) Shaw: Narrow Sea

Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video

AC/DC, “Shot In The Dark”

David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer

David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer Jon Batiste, “Freedom”

Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers

Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”

Collin Tilley, video director

Collin Tilley, video director Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers

Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers

Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”

Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers

Best Music Film