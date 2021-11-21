Olivia Rodrigo Looks Like An Ethereal Mermaid In Sheer Blue Sequin Dress At The AMAs

Olivia Rodrigo channeled her inner mermaid with a blue sequin dress with feathers on the 2021 AMAs red carpet.

Olivia Rodrigo has solidified her status as a fashion trendsetter on and off the red carpet, so her stylish ensemble at the 2021 American Music Awards comes as no surprise. The 18-year-old breakout artist arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21 in a shimmery blue dress with feather details at the hem, looking like a mermaid.

The “Deja Vu” singer is a top nominee at this year’s ceremony, leading the pack with a total of seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year, for at her AMAs debut. In the coveted Artist of the Year category, Olivia will vie against heavy hitters Ariana Grande, BTS, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Drake.

The Weeknd trails closely behind the teen sensation with six nominations. He’s followed closely by Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and Giveon, who each scored five nominations each. Tonight’s festivities come after Olivia nabbed wins at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards this year.

At the latter ceremony in September in New York, Olivia took home wins for Best New Artist, Song of the Year (“Drivers License”), and Push Performance of the Year (“Drivers License”). At tonight’s AMAs in Los Angeles, the star will also be hitting the stage to perform; While it’s unclear which track from Sour she’ll perform, it’s been billed as a “can’t-miss performance.”

BTS, Bad Bunny, Tyler, The Creator, Mickey Guyton, Diplo, and Coldplay (with BTS for their song “My Universe”) have also been tapped to perform at the ceremony hosted by Cardi B. While it’ll mark her hosting debut, Cardi is no stranger to the ceremony.

A five-time AMAs winner, Cardi made history at the 2020 ceremony as the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice. “When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” Cardi said in a statement to various outlets earlier this month. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”