Mickey Guyton: 5 Things To Know About Grammys’ First Black Solo Female Country Nominee

Singer Mickey Guyton has made history as the first Black woman to be nominated in a Country music category at the Grammys. Get to know her here.

Country singer Mickey Guyton is having the best 2021 so far. She just became a new mom, was announced as the co-host of the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards and she could become the first Black woman to take home a Country music Grammy at the 63rd annual awards show on Mar. 14. The 37-year-old already made history with her nomination, as she’ll be competing in the category of Best Country Solo Performance for her powerful single “Black Like Me.” We’ve got five things to know about trailblazing Mickey:

Mickey is just a nickname

The singer was born Candace Mycale Guyton in Arlington, Texas on June 17, 1983. She has gone by Mickey for her entire professional career, which is likely a take on her middle name.

Mickey auditioned for American Idol but wasn’t selected

After moving to Los Angeles following high school, she eventually auditioned for season eight of the then-Fox hit singing competition in 2009. She was cut before the series went to the live shows with the final 24 contestants.

Mickey became the first Black female country artist signed to a major record label

In 2011 she was signed by Capitol Records Nashville, after wowing Universal Music Group Nashville’s Chairman Mike Dungan by auditioning with a song by country singer Patty Loveless, 64. With her signing, Mickey joined a roster of powerhouse country talent that includes Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town and Mickey’s good friend Keith Urban.

Mickey will be hosting her first ever Country music awards show

Keith Urban announced on Mar. 11 that Mickey would be co-hosting the 2021 ACMs with him, live from Nashville on April 18. He had previously hosted the show solo in 2020. Keith shared an Instagram video where he called his pal via Facetime and asked Mickey if she’d like to join him with the gig, and she gleefully said yes. Mickey shared the video to her IG page and gushed in the caption, “What is my life right now?! Thank you @keithurban and I cannot wait to join you as co-host of the @acmawards on April 18th.” Mickey is making history again, as the first Black female artist to host a major Country music awards show. Country singer Charley Pride blazed the trail when he hosted the ninth annual CMA Awards in 1975.

Mickey just became a first time mom

She and her lawyer husband Grant Savoy welcomed a son named Grayson on Feb. 8. In an Instagram post that day, she showed the newborn swaddled in his hospital bassinet with an adorable pink and blue striped knit can on his head. Mickey wrote in the caption, “The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Welcome to the world Grayson!,” and added “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. – Psalm 30:5.” She told pal Keith Urban on Mar. 11 that, “Motherhood is the greatest thing I’ve ever done. Nothing else matters.