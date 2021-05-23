BTS Lights Up The BBMAs With Their Debut Performance Of ‘Butter’ – See Pics & Video

The members of BTS brought their signature sense of style and energy to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards! Check out photos from their performance at the awards show.

BTS did not disappoint their legions of fans across the globe when they performed during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards! The beloved South Korean pop group, consisting of members V, Jimin, j-hope, Jungkook, SUGA, RM, and Jin, were ready to dazzle for the May 23 telecast.

The group looked amazing in their black suits, and each member brought his own unique flair to the style. BTS debuted their new song “Butter” and totally lit up the stage in Seoul, South Korea. With their on-point dance moves and pitch-perfect vocals, this was definitely one of the best moments of the night! Fans were completely immersed by their live rendition of their new hit.

While BTS is coming off of a lot of success in the past year, dedicated ARMY members undoubtedly can’t get the group’s 2020 BBMAs performance out of their mind. BTS took the stage and gave a rousing performance of their first English-language single “Dynamite.” Much like the song, the entire group lit up the stage with their exuberant performance, and fans absolutely loved it.

BTS has had quite a lot of success at the Billboard Music Awards. Along with their number of accolades and awards, BTS has won five BBMAs, earning their first in 2017. Tonight, the group is nominated for a number of awards! Of their nominations, BTS is nominated for Top Duo/Group, which they’ve won before, and Top Selling Song for “Dynamite,” which they accepted tonight!

Although BTS has been riding their success for some time, they’re fully aware that it’s because of their amazing fans that the group is where it is today. “It is because ARMY exists that we exist,” Jin told Variety in September 2020. “Our goal is to try to show ourselves, expose ourselves to ARMY as much as possible,” added Jin. “There are a lot of platforms now.”

It’s true that BTS really does have a special bond with their fan base, who often send the group members bouquets of flowers after performances and regularly fawn over them on social media. “We would see ARMY as a conduit for our voice or our opinion. ARMY speaks their own initiatives, and we always respect their opinions, as we respect any other person’s.” In the past, BTS harnessed their success and made a sizable donation to the Black Lives Matter movement, leading to their fan base to try and raise enough money to match it! We cannot wait to see this group continue to achieve their goals!