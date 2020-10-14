BTS Sends Their Their Love From Korea With An Electrifying BBMAs Performance Of ‘Dynamite’

And that is why BTS is the biggest band in the world today. Fresh off of claiming the No. 1 and No. 2 songs in the US, the K-Pop superstars lit up the stage of the Billboard Music Awards with their hit, ‘Dynamite.’

Right now, no one is winning more than BTS. The group – consisting of V, 24, Jimin, 24, j-hope, 26, Jungkook, 23, SUGA, 27, RM, 26, and Jin, 27 – currently sit in the top two spots of the Billboard Hot 100, are on the cover of Variety, and they just delivered arguably the performance of the night at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. During the Oct. 14 event, BTS again enchanted ARMYs everywhere by singing their epic hit, “Dynamite.” After singing the song on the MTV Video Music Awards, on America’s Got Talent and on Good Morning America, would this BBMAs version top the rest? Judging by the adulation by some fans online, it certainly did.

"Cause I-I-I'm in the stars tonight… so watch @BTS_twt bring the fire and set the night alight! #BTSxBBMAs pic.twitter.com/RQtUkNe5PL — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020

BTS headed into the 2020 BBMA ceremony with two nominations: one for Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist. The latter is a fan-voted category, and, not surprisingly, two other K-Pop groups were nominated. EXO and Got7 were also up for the award, as were Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. There was no Top K-Pop Song category, but after the success of “Dynamite,” there might be one in 2021.

literally only bts could pull off a performance that incredible in a pandemic omg they outsold — ellie⁷ (@harmonyvmin) October 15, 2020

“Dynamite” debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, giving the group its first chart-topping single in the United States. BTS also became the first all-South Korean act to get a No. 1 on the Hot 100. The music video for “Dynamite” blew up – pun intended – on YouTube. It shattered all records, becoming the fastest YouTube video to get 10 million views (20 minutes after its release) and the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, earning 101.1 million views. It also set three new Guinness World Records: most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

BTS was at the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 during the 2020 BBMAs – but not for “Dynamite.” The group jumped on a remix of “Savage Love,” a Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo song that was released in June. The original found success as a dance challenge on TikTok, but it entered at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 7 in mid-August.

A remix featuring Jungkook, Suga, and J-Hope propelled it to the top of the charts, and it helped BTS make history again. With “Savage Love” at No. 1 and “Dynamite” at No. 2, the group became the first Korean act to occupy the top two spots on the Hot 100. They also become the first group to pull off this Hot 100 1-2 punch since the Black Eyed Peas did it with “I Gotta Feeling” and “Boom Boom Pow” in 2009, according to Entertainment Weekly.