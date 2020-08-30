BTS Delivers Incredible Moves & Vocals For First Ever Live Performance Of ‘Dynamite’ At VMAs

It was a night of firsts! For the first time ever, BTS did a live performance of their new song ‘Dynamite,’ while simultaneously making their first appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

BTS put on a show just as amazing as their music videos at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards! K-Pop’s alphas — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — sang their new song, “Dynamite,” and we’d use the same word to describe the performance for the VMAs on Aug. 30. As always, the Bangtan Boys synced up with impeccable choreography in outfits perfect for an evening of fancy wining and dining around New York City (which is the green screen backdrop they performed against). BTS just dropped “Dynamite” on Aug. 21, making this their first live performance of the dynamic song!

BTS didn’t just show up on our screens to entertain, but win as well! The 2020 show nominated the seven members in multiple categories: “Best K-Pop” and “Best Group,” and their video for “ON” also earned nods for “Best Pop” and “Best Choreography” (thanks to the direction of The Lab and Son Sung Deuk). Before their performance, it was already announced that BTS won the “Best Group” and “Best K-Pop” honors — again!

Despite not attending last year’s event, BTS won both the MTV’s inaugural “Best K-Pop” honor and its coveted “Best Group” award in 2019. BTS has certainly had a successful year, even after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone the Soul 2020 World Tour that was originally set to kick off in April of 2020. During the show, BTS also revealed an artist they’d love to collaborate with: Doja Cat!

The group’s fourth studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, broke multiple records after it dropped in Feb. 2020. Most impressively, the album debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, making it their fourth album to do so. The last group to put out four No. 1 albums faster than BTS was The Beatles…and that was more than four decades ago!

BTS is rewarding the ARMY for their loyalty with an online and offline concert, MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E, that will take place on Oct. 10 and 11. The offline concert will happen in BTS’ home base of Seoul if conditions are safe enough to do so!