MTV 2020 VMAs Red Carpet Arrivals — Joey King, Sofia Carson & More

Surprise! Yes, the MTV VMAs did have a red carpet during the virtual show and just wait until you see the unbelievable fashions worn by your favorite stars.

Well, hello everyone! Despite going practically virtual this year, the 2020 MTV VMAs was able to come through with a red carpet after all, letting stars who are presenting and performing walk in front of a few select cameras to show off their show looks. And they did not disappoint!

Keep your eyes peeled and you’ll see Machine Gun Kelly in a very bright pink suit, ‘Kissing Booth’ star Joey King rocking a very flower power level look, and more fabulous stars bringing it one of music’s big nights. Oh, and did wee mention Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga? Now, here’s everyone who walked the socially distanced red carpet. See who showed up to celebrate!

Miley Cyrus

Oh, she’s just being Miley — and that means showing up in major style! One of the performers of tonight’s big show, Miley Cyrus made a quick appearance on the red carpet in a gorgeous Mugler Fall 2020 embellished dress and gloves ahead of her show-stopping number. While performing ‘Midnight Sky’, Miles changed into a sexy, leather high slit dress for a very ‘red light’ level performance. She never disappoints, does she?

Lady Gaga

“I was wearing face shields before it was a thing,” joked Lady Gaga on Twitter after walking the red carpet in this very silver Chromatica-era outfit from AREA Fall 2020 look Or maybe she was dressed like the Moon Person she hoped to win tonight! (Oh, wait, she won the very first award of the night with Ariana Grande for best Collaboration! Yay!

Bebe Rexha

“Don’t miss them!! So excited to be presenting Video Of The Year on my birthday!!!” Bebe Rexha tweeted before walking the red carpet at the VMAs. Yes, your girl is 31 today, and what better way to celebrate than at one of music’s biggest nights. Looking dynamite in a black Lionne Clothing ‘Makeda’ blazer dress, we hope it’s a great night for Bebe!

Sofia Carson

Lady in red! On hand to present during the big show, ‘Descendants’ star Sofia Carson made a splash a very high fashion look at the red carpet. Sofia wore a red Giambattista Valli Fall 2020 Haute Couture red gown for the occasion and you can’t deny — red is definitely her color! It’s good that they had a white carpet this year for the show, huh?!

Joey King

Wow! Look at this flower power chica! Netflix’s ‘Kissing Booth’ leading lady Joey King wore a Versace Pre-Fall 2020 dress and jewelry with ISCREAM pumps for the big night in NYC. Joey’s on hand to present during the big show and she clearly dressed to impress for the occasion. We think Noah Flynn would love this look, what about you?

Machine Gun Kelly

Who says a man can’t look pretty in pink?! Machine Gun Kelly certainly proved whoever those fools are wrong with this incredible suit on the red carpet. MGK changed when he took to the stage to perform during the VMAs pre-show, but we hope he busts out this outfit again. The only thing that would’ve made this outfit better was a certain Megan Fox on his arm.