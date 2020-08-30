Miley Cyrus Stuns In Sexy Black Slit Dress To Perform ‘Midnight Sky’ At VMAs

Miley Cyrus dazzled and dangled (from a disco ball… literally) during her MTV Video Music Awards performance on August 30! The Grammy nominated singer, 27, nailed her first live performance of her new song, “Midnight Sky” — a sultry, disco track that released on August 14.

🗣I WAS BORN TO RUN, I DON’T BELONG TO ANYONE🗣 We just witnessed the world premiere performance of @MileyCyrus’ #MidnightSky at the #VMAs and IT WAS EVERYTHING!!!! 🌌 pic.twitter.com/HWKueFyIsJ — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2020

Miley looked stunning in a tight, black dress with a daring thigh-high slit. At one point, she tore off the bottom half of her skirt to hop onto a silver disco ball. As the camera zoomed out, Miley was dressed in a black bodysuit while holding onto a silver metal chain attached to the disco ball.

Ahead of her performance, Miley hit the VMAs social-distanced “red carpet” for a mini photoshoot. She posed in a strapless, sheer black dress, with matching gloves from Mugler‘s Fall 2020 collection. She sported her bleach blonde mullet and a bold, red lip.

Miley is no stranger to the MTV VMAs stage. Fans still reminisce over her controversial 2013 performance with Robin Thicke. — You know, when Miley stripped down to a yellow two piece to perform “Blurred Lines” with Robin. Miley wore a foam finger as part of the performance, which included bumping and grinding on Robin. The wild show went down as one of the most talked about performances in MTV VMAs history. Miley, who hosted the show in 2015, has a total of 14 career nominations — having won Video of the Year in 2014 for her Bangerz hit, “Wrecking Ball.” This year, Miley’s nominated for Best Art Direction and Best Editing for “Mother’s Daughter,” the female-centric music video to her June 2019 song. “Mother’s Daughter” is the first track from her EP, She Is Coming, which released in May of last year. Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus, among other prominent activists, models and dancers appeared in the video.

This year’s VMAs marks the second consecutive year that Miley performed a new single live for the first time. Fans may recall her 2019 performance of “Slide Away” — an emotional tune about her relationship with ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. The performance also marked Miley’s first public appearance at the time after the split. Liam and Miley, who met while filming The Last Song in 2009, confirmed they had split in August 2019.

Miley moved on with lifestyle blogger, Kaitlynn Carter, before her 10-month relationship with Australian singer Cody Simpson. The pair split sometime in August, and Miley later confirmed the breakup in an Instagram Live session on August 13. As for Liam, he’s currently dating model Gabriella Brooks.