Chadwick Boseman Honored At The VMAs In Show-Opening Dedication From Keke Palmer

The MTV Video Music Awards dedicated Sunday night’s 2020 show to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman. Host Keke Palmer opened the show addressing the passing of the Chadwick, who she called a “true hero.” Chadwick’s family and team confirmed that the actor died after a four-year battle with colon cancer in a statement on his official Twitter account on August 28. He was 43.

“We dedicate tonight’s show to the man whose spirit touched so many,” Keke said in reference to Chadwick. “He’s a true hero — not just on screen, but in everything he did. His impact lives forever,” she concluded. MTV later tweeted that “tonight’s show is dedicated to him.”

Chadwick’s exact date of his passing is unknown. His team confirmed his death in a lengthy message on Twitter on August 28. “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement began. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.” The actor never addressed his cancer diagnosis publicly.

During that time, despite being in and out of hospitals for cancer treatment, Chadwick continued to make award-winning films. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement continued. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.” The statement also noted, “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Chadwick died in his home, with his wife and family by his side, the actor’s team confirmed. His family has respectfully asked for privacy during this time.

Hollywood, as well as the sports world remembered Chadwick in emotional messages and tributes following the news about his passing. The NBA held a moment of silence in temperance of Chadwick during the Playoffs on August 29 and 30. The actor was a friend of the league and a participated in NBA All-Star weekend’s annual Slam Dunk Contest with Victor Oladipo in 2018.

Chadwick had been photographed in recent months appearing thinner than usual, which raised questions about his health. Back in April, the actor was photographed using a walking stick while heading to grab juice smoothies near his home in L.A with his mom Carolyn. That same month, Chadwick appeared noticeably thinner in an Instagram live video while discussing donations for COVID-19 relief efforts. Our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s loved ones during this time.