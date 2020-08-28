Chadwick Boseman Dead: ‘Black Panther’ Actor Dies At 43 From Colon Cancer

So heartbreaking! ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman has died after a private four year battle with colon cancer. He was just 43-years-old.

Could 2020 just stop with the pain already? Actor Chadwick Boseman, beloved to audiences as Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Black Panther, has died. He was only 43-years-old. Chadwick lost his private four-year fight with colon cancer on Friday, Aug. 28. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 when it was in stage III, and managed to keep fighting for four more years until it reached terminal status. In an Twitter post to his page, his family noted that Chadwick died at his home with his wife and family by his side.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the tweet began. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.” Even though Chadwick was sick and in and out of hospitals, he still gave so much to audiences during his private battle with cancer. Black Panther was released in 2018, two years after Chadwick’s cancer diagnosis.

The message continued, “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.” How brave! Chadwick’s imdb.com lists 10 movie credits since 2016, with one film currently in post production.

The message ended, “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣ The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Chadwick had been photographed in recent months appearing quite thin, and even at one point using a walking stick while heading to grab juice smoothies near his home in L.A with his mom Carolyn on Apr. 27. He looked a far cry from his buff T’Challa/Black Panther character, and fans became alarmed.

During an Instagram live video session on Wednesday, April 16, Chadwick revealed his noticeably thinner frame while asking for donations for COVID-19 relief efforts. Fans were incredibly concerned about his appearance, wondering if he had lost weight for a role. Sadly now, it was because of the stage four cancer that his weight had dropped so dramatically.

Our hearts go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones at this heartbreaking time.