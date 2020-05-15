See Pics
Hollywood Life

Chadwick Boseman Rocks Colorful Pants In New Outing After Fans Worry About His Weight Loss 

Chadwick Boseman walking his dog
BACKGRID
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Chadwick Boseman seen taking his dog for a walk near his LA home and still looking almost unrecognizable. Chadwick wore a baggy hoody and baggy joggers, accentuating is very slim look recently. Pictured: Chadwick Boseman BACKGRID USA 15 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman practices his martial arts training with a staff during the COVID-19 safer at home order.Pictured: Chadwick BosemanBACKGRID USA 28 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Chadwick Boseman rocks a scarf as a DIY mask while out take a nice walk to a cafe and donut shot near his Los Feliz home. Chadwick used a hiking stick during his walk and took a nice seat on a wall partition while waiting for fruit smoothie for his mom. Pictured: Chadwick Boseman BACKGRID USA 27 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Editor

Chadwick Boseman was spotted taking his dog for a walk in LA on May 15. The actor, who debuted a much thinner frame in April, donned a baggy sweatshirt and pants. He wore a protective mask amid the global health crisis.

Chadwick Boseman stepped out to walk his dog on Friday afternoon, amid concerns from fans about his recent dramatic weight loss. The Black Panther actor, 42, was photographed on a sunny stroll near his home in Los Feliz, CA. He kept a low profile in a grey sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head. Chadwick sported bright patterned pants and a black face mask.
The actor sparked headlines in April after fans pointed out that he was noticeably thinner in a video he posted to social media. That same month, Chadwick was seen walking around his neighborhood with a walking stick. He was joined by his mother on the outing.
Chadwick has not addressed the speculation about his weight. There was timid buzz about his smaller frame when he appeared at the American Music Awards in November 2019, but nothing came of it. It’s unclear if the actor’s presumed weight loss for a role.
(L) Chadwick Boseman at an event in July 2018; (R) The actor walking his dog in Los Feliz, CA on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock/BACKGRID)