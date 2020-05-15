Chadwick Boseman Rocks Colorful Pants In New Outing After Fans Worry About His Weight Loss 

Chadwick Boseman was spotted taking his dog for a walk in LA on May 15. The actor, who debuted a much thinner frame in April, donned a baggy sweatshirt and pants. He wore a protective mask amid the global health crisis.

Chadwick Boseman stepped out to walk his dog on Friday afternoon, amid concerns from fans about his recent dramatic stepped out to walk his dog on Friday afternoon, amid concerns from fans about his recent dramatic weight loss . The Black Panther actor, 42, was photographed on a sunny stroll near his home in Los Feliz, CA. He kept a low profile in a grey sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head. Chadwick sported bright patterned pants and a black face mask.

The actor sparked headlines in April after fans pointed out that he was noticeably thinner in a video he posted to social media. That same month, Chadwick was seen walking around his neighborhood with a walking stick . He was joined by his mother on the outing.

Chadwick has not addressed the speculation about his weight. There was timid buzz about his smaller frame when he appeared at the American Music Awards in November 2019, but nothing came of it. It’s unclear if the actor’s presumed weight loss for a role.