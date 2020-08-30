Machine Gun Kelly Rocks Out During VMA Performance With Blackbear & Travis Barker

Machine Gun Kelly stole the VMA’s 2020 pre-show with both his eye-catching outfits & incredible performance.

Machine Gun Kelly, 30, didn’t come to play he came to slay at the VMA’s 2020! The Texas-born entertainer lit up all of social media with his performance of “My Ex’s Best Friend” and “Bloody Valentine” alongside Blackbear and Travis Barker on Sunday, August 30. He rocked two very different numbers during the pre-taped clip but it didn’t compare to what he actually wore to the show! It consisted of an all-pink look that complimented his blonde hairdo to perfection with accessories that included a pearl necklace that he proudly sported across his chest.

His night started off on a bang in a different way as MGK won the first Moon Person of the evening! He scored Best Alternative for his video “Bloody Valentine” which features his gorgeous girlfriend Megan Fox, 34. “Oh my god, are you serious? This is crazy, this is so sick,” he exclaimed while being presented with the shiny honor. The “Bad Things” rapper also spoke about how he plans on dying the award pink and putting it in the coffee house that he just built in the city that he grew up in: Cleveland, Ohio.

MGK & Megan have been one of the most talked about couples over the past couple of months. Rumors first started about the two of them possibly being an item in May when they were seen out and about together. Eagle-eyed fans also took note of their playful flirting when he posted some behind the scenes clips from their time on the set of “Bloody Valentine” which she is heavily featured in.

Things got even more interesting that same month when her now estranged husband Brian Austin Green, 47, revealed on his podcast that he and the Transformers star had split after nearly ten years of marriage and four kids together. MGK later confirmed in June that yes, he and Megan are an item, and its been nothing but open and honest romance between them ever since.

They’ve been seen in a state of pure bliss all summer long where the two have traveled to Puerto Rico with another, been seen holding hands after enjoying date nights at Hollywood hotspots and gushed all about each other on social media. She posted a photo of them cuddled up in early August with a sweet caption about her new man. “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours,” Megan wrote.