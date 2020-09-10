Following their epic debut of ‘Dynamite’ at the VMAs, the guys from BTS hit up the ‘Today’ Show stage for another epic performance of the song on Sept. 10.

BTS is back on our television screens with their new single, “Dynamite,” and they gave a high energy performance of the hit for viewers of the Today Show on Sept. 10. The guys sang the track, which is their first English single, while showing off their incredible dance moves onstage. It’s been less than a month since “Dynamite’s” release, and the hype over this song is DEFINITELY still real!

This new performance comes just less than two weeks after the guys performed “Dynamite” for the first time ever at the MTV Video Music Awards. In fact, it was also their first time at the VMAs, so it was a big night for them! Additionally, the guys won the awards for Best Group, Best Pop Video, Best K-Pop Video AND Best Choreography at the show. Even though the ceremony looked a bit differently this year due to the coronavirus, it sure was an amazing night for BTS!

The guys from BTS — V, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook and Suga — have been going non-stop since their debut in 2013. They did take a brief break in 2019, but it lasted only a month before they were back to work. Their most recent album, Map Of The Soul: 7, was released in Feb. 2020. This was the group’s seventh studio album, and they proved that they’re simply as good as ever.

It’s expected that the guys will put out another album before the year ends, but no specific plans have been revealed at this time. BTS was also supposed to tour around the world this summer to promote Map Of The Soul: 7, but unfortunately, the tour dates had to be postponed due to the coronavirus. At this time, the new dates have not been released, but any tickets that were purchased for previous shows will be valid at the rescheduled concerts.