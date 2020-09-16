For a performance broadcasted on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ BTS brought their ‘Dynamite’ dance moves to a special theme park in South Korea!

We’d hit the golden buzzer after watching BTS‘ performance of their latest single, “Dynamite,” on America’s Got Talent on Sept. 16! Instead of the usual AGT stage, however, the seven dreamboats of K-Pop — RM, 26, Jin, 27, J-Hope, 26, Jimin, 24, Jungkook, 23, Suga, 27, and V, 24 — brought their dance moves outside to an amusement park. It was none other than Everland, which is the largest theme park in South Korea!

We're getting down and groovy with this DYNAMITE hit performance by @BTS_twt! #BTSonAGT 💜⁷ pic.twitter.com/bbaC5OQo26 — America’s Got Talent⁷ 💜 (@AGT) September 17, 2020

The Army was ecstatic to see BTS pick such an iconic location for their live performance. “THIS PERFORMANCE IS SOOOO GOOD! The location (Everland) is such a great choice for this performance!,” one fan tweeted, and another wrote, “I love @BTS_twt dynamite stage performance on AGT so much, their outfit and the setting place, it was in Everland, what a perfect match.” Big Hit Entertainment, which reps the K-Pop group, also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of BTS at the amusement park (you can see it below).

AGT judge Howie Mandel also posted a clip of the performance to Twitter on Wednesday night, writing, “LIFE IS DYNAMITE #BTSonAGT.” Life really is dynamite, when BTS has still managed to put out one performance after another of their new single (which dropped with a music video on Aug. 21) despite the pandemic. 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 https://t.co/qOQMys1jcV — America’s Got Talent⁷ 💜 (@AGT) September 17, 2020 BTS debuted their first ever live performance of “Dynamite” during the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30, where the Bangtan Boys also picked up the awards for “Best Group,” “Best K-Pop,” “Best Pop” and “Best Choreography.” The seven group members continued to wow viewers with another live performance of “Dynamite” on the Sept. 10 episode of the Today show!

As of Sept. 16, “Dynamite” currently holds the No. 2 position on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart — right below “WAP.” It has certainly been an impressive year for BTS, who also released their fourth full-length album, Map of the Soul: 7, in Feb. 2020. Outside of music, BTS is also launching a mobile game, “BTS Universe Story,” on Sept. 24!