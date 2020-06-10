John Cena Donates $1 Million To Black Lives Matter & Thanks BTS For Inspiring Him To Do So

John Cena revealed he donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement as part of the viral #MatchedAMillion initiative that had BTS and their fans donating a total of $2 million as well.

John Cena, 43, is one of the latest celebrities to give a “tremendous donation” of $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement and it’s all because he was inspired by K-pop band BTS! The professional wrestler announced his donation in a tweet on June 8 and gave a shout-out to the music group and their fans while he was at it. “Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M,” his tweet read.

Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 8, 2020

John’s impressive donation was part of the #MatchedAMillion initiative and comes after BTS made their own $1 million donation which was matched by their devoted fans known as BTS Army. The television presenter followed up his first tweet with another that proved he’s a fan of V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga. “One of the many reasons I respect BTS … thank you #BTS and BTSARMY,” the message read.

Change is never easy because it takes us admitting that our efforts and methods may be flawed to a point of severe distortion. Be brave and open minded in these moments. Welcome ideas and limit excuses. Change is uncomfortable but can yield much more joy for all in the long run. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 9, 2020

Although he didn’t specifically mention the issues that the Black Lives Matter movement is trying to fix, John did take to Twitter again on June 9 to talk about change. “Change is never easy because it takes us admitting that our efforts and methods may be flawed to a point of severe distortion,” he wrote. “Be brave and open minded in these moments. Welcome ideas and limit excuses. Change is uncomfortable but can yield much more joy for all in the long run.”

The Black Lives Matter movement that John, BTS, and many other celebrities donated to started in 2013 after the tragic death of African American teen Trayvon Martin, who was killed in Florida at the age of 17 when he was shot by American white man George Zimmerman during a walk in Zimmerman’s neighborhood. The movement has been in the direct spotlight again after the death of George Floyd, an African American who was died on May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest even though he repeatedly told him, “I can’t breathe.”

Floyd’s death has prompted protests with thousands of people worldwide to get justice for him and to promote racial justice in general. Celebrities like Madonna, Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, and more have been seen out on the streets holding signs and making speeches to show their support for racial equality.