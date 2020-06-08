Derek Chauvin: 5 Things About Officer Charged With 2nd Degree Murder After George Floyd’s Death

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has had his charges upgraded to 2nd degree murder, along with 3rd degree murder and manslaughter, after he pinned George Floyd to the ground by kneeling on his neck.

UPDATE 2, 6/8/20, 2:41pm ET: Derek Chauvin was ordered to be held on a $1.25 million bail in his first court appearance since being arrested, on June 8. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death of George Floyd. He is due back in court on June 29, and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

UPDATE, 6/3/20, 3:31pm ET: Derek Chauvin has now been hit with an additional charge of second degree murder in the death of George Floyd, according to the State of Minnesota. He is also charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. The felony charge includes a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, according to the amended complaint obtained by HollywoodLife. The complaint argues that Chauvin acted “without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense” when Floyd died.

ORIGINAL: Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged over the tragic death of George Floyd, which sparked outcry on social media, and protests across the nation. HollywoodLife confirmed that agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested the former officer on probable cause related to the May 25 death. Footage of the disturbing incident surfaced the following day, and showed police responding to a complaint of a “forgery in progress”. He is currently being held on $500,000 bail, and is facing 25 years and 10 years for two different counts.

George, an unarmed black man, was pinned to the ground by Derek Chauvin, who had his knee on the young man’s neck. He could be heard pleading “please, please I can’t breathe”. Other officers stood by while Derek pinned him to the ground. “My stomach hurts…my neck hurts,” George continued to say, before falling unconscious. He was carried away in an ambulance and later died. Here are 5 things to know about Derek Chauvin.

1. He was arrested on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced on May 29 that he had been taken into custody on these two charges. He was arrested by agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Derek’s arrest comes amid nationwide outcry over the incident, and the pattern of violence by police towards black people.

2. All four officers involved in the arrest were fired. Derek, along with his three former colleagues, were “terminated” from the Minneapolis Police Department, which Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced on May 26. “Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated. This is the right call,” the mayor tweeted. He went on to call the death “completely and utterly messed up”.

Not three ,not five but almost 15 minutes of a cop knees on a mans neck while handcuffed😒😒😒It’s so sickening.Things have to change !! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 27, 2020

3. Derek reportedly knew George Floyd prior to the incident. Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins said the pair knew each other for many years as they worked security at the same nightclub. Both Derek and George reportedly worked at El Nuevo Rodeo on Lake Street in Minneapolis before the tragic arrest.

If most people, particularly people of color, had done what a police officer did late Monday, they’d already be behind bars. That’s why today I’m calling on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the arresting officer in this case. — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) May 27, 2020

4. Celebrities were quick to condemn Derek’s actions. “So f**kin sick of posting this sh*t,” wrote T.I. while sharing a screenshot of an Derek kneeling on George’s neck. While Porsha Williams wrote, “I’m going to bed with a heavy heart once AGAIN. I saw a small part of George’s horrific MURDER earlier this morning, and it has taken me all day to build up the courage to watch the entire ((9min)) video! I have cried, and I’ve been hurt most of the day and even still tonight! How can this be happening again and again in America?! We must demand all involved be sentenced to LIFE in prison for this modern-day lynching.” Many other celebrities echoed those sentiments, including Gigi Hadid, who wrote, “And now they should be prosecuted. This happens way too often, and seems only when caught on camera are MURDERERS even getting fired.”

5. President Donald Trump promised justice for George Floyd. He took to Twitter to promise “justice will be served” tweeting, “At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement.”