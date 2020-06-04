See Message
BTS Proudly Supports Black Lives Matter: We ‘Stand Against Racial Discrimination’ — See Statement

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Madison Beer crouches down on the front lines of today's Black Lives Matter protest and peacefully protest with the National Guard behind her. Pictured: Madison Beer BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: 3 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model Shaun Ross joins the George Floyd, Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Los Angeles. Pictured: Shaun Ross BACKGRID USA 3 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Lili Reinhart shows her support for George Floyd and the black lives matter movement after coming out as bisexual. Pictured: Lili Reinhart BACKGRID USA 3 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jake Paul was spotted handing out water and marching at the black lives matter protest in West Hollywood. Pictured: Jake Paul BACKGRID USA 3 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook took to their Twitter account to share a powerful statement of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, telling fans ‘You, I and we all have the right to be respected.’ 

BTS joined the many celebrities and famous faces condemning racism and police brutality with a powerful statement on their Twitter account. In the June 4 tweet, K-Pop band members JinSugaJ-HopeRMJiminV, and Jungkook told their followers, “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence.”

But the groups most powerful words came in the latter half of the statement. “You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together,” BTS tweeted, adding the hashtag “Black Lives Matter” at the end of the tweet. They also added their statement in Korean, which was featured just above the English-language translation.

BTS joins a growing coalition of celebrities and public figures standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and urging the rest of the world to think with more thoughtfulness on racial discrimination around the world. Their statement comes as protests continue on across the globe, and well known stars continue to make a stand. In London’s Hyde Park on June 3, Star Wars actor John Boyega held back tears as he reminded his fellow protestors, “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important,” and declared that “now is the time,” for change.

BTS, John Boyega and more stars have rallied around the Black Lives Matter movement in the days following the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd. George died of asphyxiation after disgraced white Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to press George’s neck into the Minneapolis, MN pavement. Three other officers — J. Alexander KuengThomas Lane, and Tou Thao — stood by as the tragedy took place, and now face 40 or more years in prison for aiding and abetting second degree murder. Derek Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder and manslaughter.

Stars like Ariana GrandeKeke PalmerHalsey, and more have taken to the streets to join protesters across the country in the days following the tragic event. While some celebrities have also been arrested for their efforts, they have nevertheless continued to use their platform to remind their fans and followers that the focus should be on the Black Lives Matter movement, a point Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse was quick to make following his May 31 arrest in Santa Monica.

Protests continue on throughout the world as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. Both significant, modern day events are coinciding with June 2020’s Pride Month, which commemorates the Stonewall Inn riot that occurred in 1969 and honors the work of LGBTQIA+ organizers and community members who have sacrificed everything for equality. During these major events, HollywoodLife encourages its readers to check out these resources to become a part of the solution to end systemic racism.