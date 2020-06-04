BTS Proudly Supports Black Lives Matter: We ‘Stand Against Racial Discrimination’ — See Statement

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook took to their Twitter account to share a powerful statement of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, telling fans ‘You, I and we all have the right to be respected.’

BTS joined the many celebrities and famous faces condemning racism and police brutality with a powerful statement on their Twitter account. In the June 4 tweet, K-Pop band members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook told their followers, “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence.”

But the groups most powerful words came in the latter half of the statement. “You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together,” BTS tweeted, adding the hashtag “Black Lives Matter” at the end of the tweet. They also added their statement in Korean, which was featured just above the English-language translation.

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

BTS joins a growing coalition of celebrities and public figures standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and urging the rest of the world to think with more thoughtfulness on racial discrimination around the world. Their statement comes as protests continue on across the globe, and well known stars continue to make a stand. In London’s Hyde Park on June 3, Star Wars actor John Boyega held back tears as he reminded his fellow protestors, “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important,” and declared that “now is the time,” for change.

BTS, John Boyega and more stars have rallied around the Black Lives Matter movement in the days following the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd. George died of asphyxiation after disgraced white Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to press George’s neck into the Minneapolis, MN pavement. Three other officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao — stood by as the tragedy took place, and now face 40 or more years in prison for aiding and abetting second degree murder. Derek Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder and manslaughter.

Stars like Ariana Grande, Keke Palmer, Halsey, and more have taken to the streets to join protesters across the country in the days following the tragic event. While some celebrities have also been arrested for their efforts, they have nevertheless continued to use their platform to remind their fans and followers that the focus should be on the Black Lives Matter movement, a point Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse was quick to make following his May 31 arrest in Santa Monica.

Protests continue on throughout the world as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. Both significant, modern day events are coinciding with June 2020’s Pride Month, which commemorates the Stonewall Inn riot that occurred in 1969 and honors the work of LGBTQIA+ organizers and community members who have sacrificed everything for equality. During these major events, HollywoodLife encourages its readers to check out these resources to become a part of the solution to end systemic racism.