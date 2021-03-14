BTS Brings Down The House With ‘Dynamite’ At The 2021 Grammys — Watch

BTS crushed their incredible performance of ‘Dynamite’ at the Grammys — all the way from South Korea!

It’s BTS‘s world and we’re all just living in it. The dynamic k-pop band — consisting of Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, RN, V,J-Hope, and Jin — is nominated for their first Grammy Award, and they showed up to the 2021 show to slay. The boys closed out music’s biggest night with an incredible performance of “Dynamite” that brought the house down.

BTS brought out their signature dance moves for some smooth choreography on a stage lit up soft lights and pastel flowers. They looked adorable, obviously, in white, orange, and black suits. But that was just the beginning of their incredible. They led the camera out of the venue with them and headed to the roof to dance it out in a flood of lights! Even more impressive? They were in Seoul this whole time. They had recreated the Grammy Awards setup down to the last detail.

All seven BTS members served lewks in Louis Vuitton prior to taking the stage for their performance. Rather than matching, as they’ve done in other red carpet appearances, the guys opted for coordinated ensembles, ranging from slim black tuxes, to oversized blazers, orange sweatsuits and sweet sweater vests with oversized plaid gift bows. And you better believe that their chic ensembles were ARMY-approved.

Twitter lit up with excited tweets from BTS’ devoted fans who loved what they were working with at the Grammys. “Look at these seven amazing fVcking men….they deserve the world. Can’t wait for the best performance of the night and let’s be honest the most anticipated,” one sweet fan tweeted. “with or grammys we still love you I AM SO PROUD OF BTS!!” another ARMY wrote.

Their outfits were a departure from their looks at the 2020 show. The boys favored slacks, turtleneck sweaters, and longline coats that time around. But they switched it around for cooler duds when they rocked the stage with Lil Nas X! Lil Nas invited BTS to join him for a remix of his huge hit “Old Town Road,” and needless to say, they crushed every note.